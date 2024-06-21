President Biden’s campaign chose to reserve the stage-right podium at Thursday’s debate over the opposing lectern.

By doing so, the Democratic nominee gave Republican opponent and former President Donald Trump a choice of offering his closing statement first or last.

Trump chose to go last in offering a closing statement at the Atlanta debate.

Meanwhile, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was informed he did not qualify for the CNN-hosted debate.<

