Company to be in San Francisco January 9-11, 2023, during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will present at Biotech Showcase 2023 on Monday, January 9, 2023, and will also participate in a panel on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Biotech Showcase, January 9-10, 2023 Corporate presentation at 2:00pm PT on Monday, January 9, 2023 Gene & Cell Therapy: Innovative Approaches Making an Impact panel at 8:00am PT on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)



Interested parties can register to attend the event here:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

The Biotech Showcase webcast will be available live and as a replay on IN8bio’s website.

Additionally, IN8bio management will be in San Francisco from January 9-11, 2023, during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference and will be available for meetings with investors.

Individuals interested in meeting with IN8bio management can contact in8bio@argotpartners.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is also initiating INB-400, a corporate sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma following IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

info@IN8bio.com

Investors & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

IN8bio@argotpartners.com