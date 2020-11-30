IN8bio to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), today announced that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of IN8bio, will present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference and the JMP Securities Hematology Summit in December 2020.

Event: 3rdAnnual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, December 1st Presentation: Track 1 panel discussion – Call my cell: Emerging Cell Therapy Platforms Time: 1 to 1:45 p.m. EST Event: JMP Securities Hematology Summit Date: December 16th Presentation: Fireside chat Time: 12 p.m. EST Webcast: A webcast presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp47/in8.b/1660142

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio’s technology incorporates drug-resistant immunotherapy (DRI), which has been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which is a difficult to treat brain tumor that progresses rapidly, and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com.

