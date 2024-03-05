New preclinical data demonstrating proof-of-concept for the non-signaling gamma-delta T cell CAR (nsCAR) platform candidate targeting CD-33 and CD-123 will be presented.

The platform has demonstrated the ability to target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue when both express the CAR-targeted antigens, which could be used for previously “undruggable” solid and liquid tumor targets.

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data for its non-signaling gamma-delta T cell based Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T) platform, INB-300. The data will be presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

The current generation of CAR-T technology eliminates the target antigen regardless of whether it is expressed on tumor or healthy tissue. IN8bio’s nsCAR platform, INB-300, uses the CAR to traffic and bind to cells expressing the target and leverages the natural innate immune recognition abilities of gamma-delta T cells to distinguish between tumor and healthy tissue. This allows the cells to selectively eliminate cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact, even when both express the CAR-target.

“We’re excited to share this new data from our nsCAR platform, INB-300, which enables next-generation precision CAR-T therapy by selectively targeting leukemia cells while preserving healthy tissues,” said Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, IN8bio. “We are using gamma-delta T cells to treat a wide variety of cancers, including myeloid malignancies and solid tumors, where current CAR-T therapy has historically faced significant challenges due to on target, but off tumor toxicities. We look forward to advancing our pipeline of novel gamma-delta based nsCAR therapies for patients with significant unmet need.”

AACR Poster Presentation Details

Poster Title: Gamma-delta (γδ) CAR-T cells lacking the CD3ζ signaling domain enhance targeted killing of AML cells and preserve healthy tissues

Abstract Presentation Number: 5227

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapies 4

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30pm-5:00pm PT (4:30pm-8:00pm ET)

About INB-300

INB-300 is a non-signaling CAR (nsCAR) gamma-delta T cell platform with several preclinical product candidates, including the INB-330 program against AML targets, that combine our expertise in gamma-delta T cells and genetic engineering. These nsCAR constructs lack signaling domains in order to take advantage of the unique properties of gamma-delta T cells to differentiate between healthy and tumor tissues. IN8bio is advancing new nsCAR constructs against multiple targets to treat both solid and liquid tumors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-400, is in a Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of IN8bio’s nsCAR platform to use the innate immune recognition of gamma-delta T cells to selectively targeting leukemia cells while preserving healthy tissues; IN8bio’s ability to use gamma delta T cells to treat a wide variety of cancers, including myeloid malignancies and solid tumors; and IN8bio’s ability to advance its pipeline of novel gamma-delta CAR-T therapies. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment, and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones, presented by public health crises as well as rising inflation and regulatory developments; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 9, 2023, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

