NEW YORK and PARIS, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL), responsible for administering compulsory insurance against occupational accidents and diseases, has made significant strides in its application transformation program, leveraging CAST software intelligence for cloud migration and modernization across a portfolio of 700 applications.

The program, orchestrated by INAIL’s Central Digital Organization Directorate (DCOD), faced the daunting task of understanding and unraveling the complexity of a diverse array of legacy and modernized systems. The interdependencies within these applications made the process even more challenging given that a pivotal aspect of the program involved mapping out the cloud maturity of the entire application suite to establish a clear and confident modernization roadmap.

According to INAIL’s Executive Head of the ICT Infrastructure Operations Office Anna Sappa, CAST Highlight and CAST Imaging were instrumental in helping INAIL gain better visibility into their portfolio, plan fact-based cloud migration, take control of open-source risks, substitute a custom application knowledge repository, and understand the application-to-application dependencies. “With CAST, we can be both responsive and proactive, and effectively govern our existing and under development applications,” she added.

Using CAST Highlight, INAIL conducted an automated analysis of their software assets to gauge cloud maturity, software condition, and open source software (OSS) risks. Then, using the application knowledge automatically derived by CAST Imaging, they created precise dependency maps that gave a comprehensive understanding of data flows and component interactions crucial for strategic planning.

Beginning with an initial batch of 100 applications, INAIL expanded the use of CAST software intelligence technology across its entire landscape, successfully integrating it into their continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. It has yielded a broad spectrum of insights, enhancing the decision-making process across five core teams: infrastructure, certification, operations, architecture, and development.

In addition, CAST Imaging’s app-to-app and app-to-DB insights helped evaluate and address the impact of component or application changes, enabling what-if analysis at architectural and application levels.

About INAIL

INAIL is Italy’s national authority on insurance for occupational accidents and diseases, providing compulsory coverage and fostering safe work environments across the nation. Its objectives include reducing injuries, protecting workers in hazardous jobs, and facilitating the return to work for those injured in the workplace.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

