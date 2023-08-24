IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA at the Encore Boston Harbor

21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY at the Sheraton New York

2023 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY at the Intercontinental New York Barclay

The live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

