DAKOTA DUNES, S.D., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, a distinguished hand surgeon and dedicated healthcare advocate, is thrilled to announce the establishment of the Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students. This one-time award of $1,000 aims to support and uplift students pursuing degrees in healthcare disciplines, fostering the next generation of compassionate and skilled healthcare professionals.

Applicants for the Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship must meet specific criteria to be eligible:

Current Enrollment: Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students in good standing at accredited institutions of higher education.

Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students in good standing at accredited institutions of higher education. Academic Discipline: The scholarship is open to those pursuing degrees in healthcare disciplines, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, public health, or related fields.

The scholarship is open to those pursuing degrees in healthcare disciplines, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, public health, or related fields. Academic Achievement: A minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale is required.

A minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale is required. Financial Need: Applicants must demonstrate financial need through supporting documentation and personal essays, elucidating the financial constraints impacting their academic pursuits.

Applicants must demonstrate financial need through supporting documentation and personal essays, elucidating the financial constraints impacting their academic pursuits. Commitment to Healthcare: A genuine commitment to a healthcare career must be evidenced through academic pursuits, extracurricular activities, volunteer experiences, and personal aspirations.

The application process includes a compelling 750-word essay addressing specific prompts:

Academic Goals: Applicants must describe their academic goals and aspirations within their chosen healthcare discipline, highlighting areas of interest and research. Financial Need: Students should discuss their financial situations and the specific challenges faced as healthcare students, emphasizing the impact of financial need on their ability to focus on studies and achieve academic goals. Passion for Healthcare: Expressing an unwavering passion for pursuing a healthcare career is crucial. Applicants must articulate what motivates them to make a difference in the lives of others through healthcare and share personal experiences or role models that inspire their chosen path.

The scholarship is a testament to Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos’s commitment to healthcare education. With over 15 years of experience as a board-certified hand surgeon, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos is not only dedicated to providing the best possible care to his patients but also to nurturing the future of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and completed his residency in general surgery at Baystate Medical Center. He further honed his skills through a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at the Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center. Certified by the American Board of Surgery with Subspecialty Certification in Surgery of the Hand, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos has been practicing hand surgery for over 15 years, currently serving as an attending hand surgeon at the Center for Neuroscience, Orthopaedics, and Spine (CNOS) in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

As a dedicated educator, Dr. Manon-Matos has contributed to the field as an attending surgeon and clinical instructor at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos’s outstanding contributions have earned him recognition, including the Citation for Excellence in Teaching from the Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University School of Medicine.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Manon-Matos is an avid fitness enthusiast, and enjoys the outdoors.

The Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students reflects Dr. Manon-Matos’s dedication to fostering the growth of future healthcare leaders. The $1,000 scholarship will provide financial assistance to a deserving student, enabling them to pursue their academic goals and make a meaningful impact in the field of healthcare.

For more information about the scholarship and to apply, please visit https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/ or https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/dr-yorell-manon-matos-scholarship/.

About Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos is a highly respected board-certified hand surgeon with over 15 years of experience. Dedicated to providing the best possible care to his patients, Dr. Manon-Matos is passionate about helping them regain their function and independence. His commitment to healthcare education is evident through his roles as an attending surgeon, and clinical instructor contributing to the development of future healthcare professionals.

Scholarship Details

Name: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students One-Time Award: $1,000

$1,000 Application Deadline: August 15, 2024

August 15, 2024 Winner Announcement: September 15, 2024

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Organization: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship Website: https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com Email: apply@dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com