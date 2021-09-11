Breaking News
On the occasion of Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope ~ 12 September 2022

Washington, DC, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joint Press Statement

The Inauguration of “THINK TANK 2022 Asia-Pacific Secretariat”

On the occasion of Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope

12 September 2021

 

The “THINK TANK 2022 Asia-Pacific Secretariat”, with the Asian Vision Institute (AVI) serving as the host of the Secretariat, was launched on the occasion of the “THINK TANK 2022 Rally of Hope” on 12 September 2021 with the aim to promote and facilitate peace, dialogue, mediation, and the strengthening of the ecosystem of peace in the Asia Pacific region.

The event was attended by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia; Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF); Honorable Khuon Sudary, Chairperson of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC); Honorable Dr. Yun Young-ho, Director-General of Cheon Jeong Gung Headquarter and Chairman of Hyojeong Cultural Foundation; Dr. Thomas G. Walsh, Chairman of UPF; H.E. Dr. Sok Siphana, Chairman of the Asian Vision Institute (AVI); Honourable Suos Yara, Director General of ACC; Honourable Ek Nath Dhakal, Chair of UPF Asia Pacific, and other distinguished guests from around the world.

The objective of the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Secretariat is to implement the ideas and action plans of the Think Tank 2022 initiative, adopted at the sixth Rally of Hope in April 2021.  A project of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), Think Tank 2022 is a global network of multi-stakeholder experts who collaborate to provide solutions to critical global challenges, promoting interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values of love and peace.

The Secretariat has the mandate to: (1) provide platforms for dialogue and networking; (2) conduct academic and policy research on peace and mediation; (3) promote policy communication and coordination; (4) promote capacity building on leadership for peace; (5) promote the visibility and impact of UPF in the region; and (6) support upcoming World Summit on the Peace in the Korean Peninsula be co-chaired by Samdech Prime Minister Hun Sen.

AVI is an independent think tank based in Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia. It was founded in January 2019 with the mission to promote peaceful, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient societies in Asia by connecting people, connecting knowledge, and connecting action.

UPF is an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society, and the private sector with a dedication to achieving world peace. An NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, UPF supports the work of the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

