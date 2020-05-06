Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020

Flexera is one of the highest-scoring businesses, with standout employee engagement

ITASCA, Ill., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

In business for more than 30 years, Flexera is the largest homegrown technology company in the Chicago area, employing more than 1,300 globally with over 300 in its suburban Chicago office, and serving more than 50,000 customers worldwide. Flexera is committed to providing solutions that enable companies to increase their category relevance, avoid obsolescence and strengthen their journey to digital transformation.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of “fun.”

“Regardless of the economic climate, Flexera places maximum value on making sure we are a great place to work. Our employees are nothing if they aren’t candid and passionate,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “They keep score always and hold the company to an exceedingly high standard. I’m proud and humbled to have our employees validate our approach and we celebrate their success thus far.”

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

100 percent provide health insurance.

50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

About Flexera

Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage—whether they make it or use it. For software suppliers, we offer solutions that allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. For software buyers, our solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera Holdings’ more than 1,300 employees serve category-leading customers across the globe.​

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.