INC Research/inVentiv Health Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 9, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INC Research/inVentiv Health (Nasdaq:INCR), the only fully-integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO and CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2017, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the INC Research website at investor.incresearch.com. To participate via telephone, please dial +1 877 930 8058 within the United States or +1 253 336 7551 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 3396217.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the INC Research website at investor.incresearch.com after 1:00 p.m. on November 9. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing +1 855 859 2056 within the United States or +1 404 537 3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 3396217.

About INC Research/inVentiv Health

INC Research/inVentiv Health (Nasdaq:INCR) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to address new market realities where clinical and commercial share expertise, data and insights to accelerate biopharmaceutical performance. With more than 22,000 employees and the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries, our global scale and deep therapeutic alignment enables INC Research/inVentiv Health to help customers successfully navigate an increasingly complex environment. For more information on our Raleigh, N.C.-based company, visit incresearch.com or inventivhealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronnie Speight

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 919 745 2745

[email protected]

Press/Media Contact:

Danielle DeForge

Senior Director, External Communications

+1 781 425 2624

[email protected]