Three year-old agency’s sweet spot applies powerful brand storytelling to digital mix of websites, paid media, PR and social

BOSTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incenter Marketing, a full service B2B and B2C marketing firm, today announced that it has successfully onboarded three new clients. All three were drawn to the three-year-old firm by its ability to tell powerful brand stories across the digital spectrum.

“All three of our new clients came to us with the fundamentals for creating great brands and powerful work already in place,” shared Vashti Brotherhood, longtime industry creative director and President of Incenter Marketing. “They have strong cultures established by leaders with distinct priorities and perspectives. They share our philosophy that marketing built on these basic customer truths — how they really feel and what they really need — wins trust and loyalty. And they are true partners, willing to participate in the co-creation of content and campaigns.”

The following organizations are now part of the Incenter Marketing portfolio of companies:

Candor Expedite is an innovative shipping and transportation company founded and led by Nicole Glenn — an award-winning leader in the expedited shipping industry. Incenter Marketing is revamping the Candor website around the company’s core brand values of transparency, directness, and truthfulness. Incenter Marketing also recently launched email and social campaigns featuring true stories from Glenn and her team, and how they have gone above and beyond on behalf of their clients. The campaigns sparked a buzz in the industry and, more importantly, have made the phone ring, and driven business growth for Candor’s sales team.

Tyler Wiard, Director of Business Development for Candor Expedite, shared, “Since partnering with Incenter Marketing, Candor Expedite has seen increased webpage views, increased email open rates, the highest social media interaction we’ve ever had, and can attribute four new customers from initiatives they created. Incenter Marketing has been instrumental in our business development strategy and will continue to be in future stages of our company’s growth.”

Gridly: Incenter Marketing recently launched Gridly as a free, first-of-its-kind online resource that custom creates net zero home action plans for Massachusetts homeowners on the fly and then guides them through the transition process. Gridly is the brainchild of Robert Rosenfield, a successful Massachusetts entrepreneur with a passion for the environment. As part of a local campaign initiative, Incenter Marketing is providing strategic counsel, branding, public relations, email marketing and social media services.

Dan Barrett, Gridly’s Chief Operating Officer, shared that Incenter Marketing has played a pivotal role in the new start-up’s early development and growth. “In just a few short months, geographically-targeted PR and lead gen initiatives quickly grew our contact base by over 350% with 330 respondents converting to Gridly Action Plans. We found Incenter’s public relations work especially effective at raising meaningful awareness of the Gridly brand and driving growth.”

Farm Grill & Rotisserie is a family-owned restaurant that’s considered a standard-bearer of authentic Greek cuisine in Greater Boston. Another localized effort, Incenter Marketing is providing public relations and social media services to increase its dining, catering, and delivery businesses. To date, Incenter Marketing has revitalized the restaurant’s social media effort and secured new local media coverage, building on a previous engagement with an Incenter Marketing principal that resulted in coverage in a WSJ.com homepage feature.

Alex Iliades, Owner and Manager of Farm Grill & Rotisserie shared, “Incenter Marketing’s team has a combination of grit, tenacity, creativity, and commitment that is particularly helpful to regional family-owned businesses like ours. They were instrumental in keeping us strong throughout the pandemic, and we’re excited to partner with them again during a new phase of growth.”

To learn more about Incenter Marketing, visit https://www.incentermarketing.com/ or contact Vashti Brotherhood at Vashti.Brotherhood@incenterms.com.

About Incenter Marketing

Incenter Marketing helps organizations build strong and memorable brands that are better able to transcend market fluctuations. The firm’s branding, advertising, digital marketing, public relations, video, podcasts and other services share a singular characteristic that gives them a market advantage—they ring true to every stakeholder. More information about Incenter Marketing—which focuses on mortgage, real estate, fintech, B2B, B2C and professional service firms—is available at incentermarketing.com .

Kimberley Brown for Incenter Marketing

p: 678.829.9075 e: patrice770pat@gmail.com