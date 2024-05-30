Incident IQ + Level Access Incident IQ + Level Access Logo

Atlanta, GA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incident IQ, a leader in workflow management solutions for K-12 school districts, has partnered with Level Access , the leading digital accessibility solution provider, to ensure that the company’s software meets or exceeds the standards set by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Meeting these standards ensures Incident IQ’s interoperability with assistive technologies such as screen readers, screen magnifiers, speech input and text readers, providing an equitable user experience for all.

Following a comprehensive evaluation by Level Access, the company is releasing its VPAT WCAG 2.2 , which indicates its software’s WCAG Level AA conformance. Developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) in partnership with disability advocates, government agencies, and accessibility research organizations, WCAG represents a shared set of technical standards for digital accessibility. To comply with various laws, including Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, software products must conform with applicable WCAG criteria. The Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) evaluates how accessible a particular product is based on the WCAG criteria.

“Accessibility is always on our mind as we build better workflow solutions for schools. Working with the digital accessibility leaders at Level Access ensures our platform and products continue to meet these important standards” said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. “This partnership with Level Access and the results of this latest testing affirms our commitment to ensuring that our tools can be used effectively by K-12 educators and support staff.”

“By prioritizing the accessibility of its software, Incident IQ is enhancing the educational experience for millions of students and teachers—an initiative we’re incredibly proud to support,” said Tim Springer , Founder and CEO, Level Access. “We applaud the company for its commitment to inclusion, and we look forward to the positive impact our joint efforts will have on the accessibility of digital platforms in the education sector.”

For more information about Incident IQ’s commitment to digital accessibility and its partnership with Level Access, please visit incidentiq.com/our-commitments or levelaccess.com/a/incidentiq.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. More than ten million students and teachers in over 1,600 districts rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

