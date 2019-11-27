Incident Statement #1 – TPC Group Port Neches Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27 an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located at 2102 TX-136 Spur, Port Neches, TX 77561 involving a processing unit.

TPC Group has activated its Emergency Response Plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman.

The event is on going, but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible.

At this time, personnel at the site have been evacuated. We have accounted for all site personnel and three personnel have sustained injuries and are being treated.

Right now our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimizing any impact to the environment.

More information will be updated as soon as it is available.

