The Fall issue marks 13 years of celebrating the most clinically advanced, ambitious and business savvy young dentists from coast to coast.

PITTSTON, PA, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the 13th consecutive year, Benco Dental’s multiple award-winning magazine is revealing the 40 best general dentists and 40 best specialists nationwide.

Why 40 plus 40? In 2019, the sheer volume of nominations for this prestigious recognition necessitated an expansion of the awards to two separate categories totaling 80 honorees.

Winners are carefully hand selected by our independent panel of judges from hundreds of nominations submitted by top industry influencers, colleagues, educators, students, mentors, mentees and other top-echelon doctors and dental professionals.

View the digital edition now, or watch for the print magazine

The print edition, which is distributed to approximately 136,000 recipients nationwide, is hitting mailboxes now while the digital edition is already live on IncisalEdgeMagazine.com. Dental professionals who wish to receive the print edition may subscribe on the magazine’s website.

The issue also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the 40 Under 40 photo shoot and event in New York City during the summer, plus in-depth coverage of the strategies this year’s 40 Under 40 are successfully employing to insulate their practices against recession, staffing shortages and other economic turmoil.

Another year of award recognition for Incisal Edge‘s singular coverage of dentistry’s rising stars, emerging tech and most influential leaders

The release of this year’s 40 Under 40 edition coincides with another award-winning year for Incisal Edge magazine at the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, held on Tuesday, October 24 in NYC.

Incisal Edge took home the award for Best Feature Design in its category for 2022’s 40 Under 40 issue, plus honorable mentions for Best Profile/Q&A in our annual Lucy Hobbs Awards/Women In Dentistry edition and Best Cover Design for our Year In Innovation issue. Last year, Incisal Edge took home the award for Best Cover plus several honorable mentions, and in 2021, earned another four awards and additional honorable mentions.

The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe. Other titles vying for recognition alongside Incisal Edge this year included Consumer Reports, CNET, Fortune, Ebony, Einstein, Harvard Business Review, PwC strategy+business, REAL SIMPLE, Travel & Leisure and Yahoo Finance.

About Incisal Edge magazine

Dentistry’s thought leaders live here. Incisal Edge is laser-focused on helping over 136,000 readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of dental healthcare and business. The magazine’s content includes “The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry,” “40 Under 40—America’s Best Young Dentists,” “The Year in Innovation,” plus columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter. Incisal Edge has also been consistently recognized with multiple awards in competition against some of the magazine industry’s most famous and respected titles.

About Benco Dental

Benco Dental is Driving Dentistry Forward® with innovative solutions and our caring family culture. Our industry firsts include Painless® electronic ordering, automated supply management, BluChip® customer loyalty rewards, CenterPoint design/equipment superstores and OneVisitTM open architecture CAD/CAM. Independent since 1930, our over 1,400 dedicated associates serve customers at locations nationwide including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians. Benco Dental is one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare and among Pennsylvania Best Places to Work® for 13 of 16 prior years.

