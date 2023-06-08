AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incline P&C Group, the premier insurance program market services firm, has announced an investment of $125 million from Braemont Capital (“Braemont”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Additional financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Austin, Texas, Incline brings over 75 years of combined industry experience delivering program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment to their partners. Incline’s current programs cover lines including private passenger auto, cargo, commercial auto, flood, homeowners, motorcycle, pet and workers’ compensation insurance.

Robert Covington, Managing Partner of Braemont said, “Incline is a leading program carrier, and we are pleased to partner with Chris McClellan and the leadership team to help expand the platform and continue to be an innovator in the insurance industry. The company has experienced incredible growth in premium volume and program acquisition and through this investment, we are excited to join Incline on their mission to continue to be the premier insurance program market services firm.”

“In Braemont, we have found a long-term investment partner with a strong record in insurance and financial services investment experience. Their relationship-driven mindset will add great strategic value to Incline as we advance our company, meet the needs of our clients and expand our capacity for new business,” added Chris McClellan, President and CEO, Incline P&C Group.

Incline carriers are rated A- by AM Best, licensed in 44 states with distribution through 52 independent managing / general agents. Incline carriers began operations in late 2015 and in less than 8 years, are projected to write over $1 billion of cumulative premium in 2023. With this capital raise, Incline plans to expand its service offering and continue its expansion.

Barclays, plc served as the financial advisor to Incline.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team’s experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 55 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX and Stamford, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

The information contained herein has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to participate in any investment strategy and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Braemont Capital Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

