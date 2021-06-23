Incode Wins 2021 AI Breakthrough Award for Industry-Leading Authentication Technology

Incode’s leading digital identity platform recognized for the Best Use of AI for Authentication

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incode, the next generation identity verification and authentication platform for enterprises, today announced that it has been named as the winner of “Best Use of AI for Authentication” award in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by AI Breakthrough. AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AI market. After a thorough review, scoring and analysis process alongside over 2,200 global applications, Incode is recognized for its superior digital biometric identity solution.

Through its flagship suite, Incode Omni, Incode offers an end-to-end omnichannel identity platform that helps businesses address all of their identity needs, from digital onboarding and know-your-customer (KYC) to omnichannel authentication and more. In fact, Incode is the only omnichannel biometric solution in the Western world. This enables Incode to provide an advanced identity verification and authentication platform for leading enterprises across financial services, marketplaces, payments, hospitality, governments, and retail industries.

Incode’s proprietary algorithms and core technology enable enterprises to deliver a premium user experience and security as well as price flexibility. The company’s fully-automated platform removes the human loop to provide consistent, accurate and immediate identification results for its customers. With a leading 95+% conversion and industry-defining fraud rates, Incode’s AI technology actively prevents human bias in the identification process, is harder to spoof than human feedback centers and eliminates many false positives.

“Incode’s AI platform helps enterprises solve some of their toughest digital identity challenges,” said Ricardo Amper, Incode founder and CEO. “We have spent six years building the most advanced proprietary digital identity technology, and now our AI-based approach enables organizations to reduce fraud, and friction, improve the customer experience and provide a secure identity solution. We are proud to receive the 2021 AI Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovative authentication technology.”

The AI Breakthrough Award is the latest piece in Incode’s growing collection of industry recognition. The company owns other key industry benchmarks, including being named the first passive liveness technology in the world to be compliant with Beta’s ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. Additionally, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Incode has one of the best enterprise facial recognition technology and one of the fastest edge-facial recognition solutions.

To learn more about Incode visit: https://incode.com/ .

About Incode Technologies

Incode is the most advanced identity verification and authentication platform in the world. Incode provides secure biometric products for banking, payments and retail industries. The company’s flagship suite, Incode Omni, is an end-to-end omnichannel identity platform that enables seamless access across multiple channels to reach and engage the next-generation consumer. Recognized as a leader in enterprise-grade facial recognition technology by the US Government (NIST), Incode Omni is already used by some of the world’s largest banks, financial institutions, governments and retailers. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.