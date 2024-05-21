FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incorta , an open data delivery platform simplifying and speeding users access to live, transaction level financial data, and a Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) partner, today announced an integration with Workday Adaptive Planning . Built by Incorta, the integration enables enterprises to connect Incorta’s purpose-built operational data lake for finance and accounting with Workday Adaptive Planning, providing them with rich insights and real-time access to granular details for precise decision-making.

Workday Adaptive Planning is a cloud-based enterprise performance management solution with AI-driven forecasts, advanced data visualization, predictive insights, and powerful reporting and analysis to help organizations make better decisions, faster.

Incorta offers robust connectors and pre-built analytic solutions that enable users to extract data from complex ERP systems, maintaining data integrity while providing customers with fast and accurate access to live operational data from systems across their organization. The Incorta built integration with Workday Adaptive Planning provides elevated accuracy in forecasts and reports, real-time access to detailed data from various sources and subledger and operational system visibility.

“Finance teams today are challenged with matching reporting at the speed of acquired data to share vital information with customers, investors, and internal teams to accelerate business value and innovation,” said Joe Cooper, Vice President of Alliances at Incorta. “Using Incorta to integrate with Workday Adaptive Planning will enable finance teams to perform continuous planning across functions. “Incorta provides access to transaction level data detail, easily accessible by users so interdepartmental teams can view data as soon as it’s available instead of waiting on reports to be published and shared.”

“Incorta has given our analysts access to historical data across a multitude of ERP and source systems, enabling users to access one complete view of data to analyze different use-cases at different depths,” said Matt Dukes, IT Manager, BI Manager and Developer at EnergySolutions. “Using the Incorta built integration to connect with Workday Adaptive Planning will enhance the accuracy and timeliness of our financial reporting, planning, and forecasting, significantly streamlining our processes to review data. The open architecture of Incorta enabled us to easily complete an integration with Workday Adaptive Planning.”

More information on Incorta’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Incorta

Incorta’s operational lakehouse simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com .

