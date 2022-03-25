Incorta Recognized for the First Time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms

Company recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incorta today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms .

“Incorta is honored to be selected as one of only 20 vendors from a very large and diverse market,” said Scott Jones, CEO of Incorta. “We believe this is a validation of our unique approach to real-time operational analytics that sidesteps traditional bottlenecks, and unlocks the full potential of application data.”

Incorta is an end-to-end, unified data and analytics platform — spanning data acquisition, data management, and data visualization — which reduces setup time and requires minimal involvement from IT. Its unique Direct Data Mapping™ technology enables direct analysis against native application data, without the need for data reshaping or aggregation typical of other platforms. This means that Incorta users can slash the development time needed to prepare data, analyze all their usable data down to transaction-level detail, and enjoy unmatched performance even against billions of records.

“Uncertainty is definitely the new normal in business today, especially for CFOs, who are taking back data and analytics functions and demanding real-time access to operational data,” said Incorta co-founder and EVP of Product, Matthew Halliday. “Incorta delivers exactly that, and we believe this recognition by Gartner further validates the value our solution provides and why today’s most forward-thinking companies — from the world’s most valuable company, to the world’s largest coffee retailer, the global leader in entertainment streaming, and many others — leverage Incorta to enhance business visibility and performance.”

This recognition adds to recent and significant company momentum for Incorta, including record growth in revenue, with Q3 and Q4 2021 being the highest grossing quarters in the company’s history, and a $120 million Series D funding round in June 2021. Incorta also delivered continued product innovation in 2021, with ease-of-use features including the Data Wizard for first-time users, new security and performance enhancements, and Incorta Blueprints — analytic content accelerators for key enterprise applications, such as Oracle EBS, SAP, and Workday.

This report builds on Incorta’s recent recognition as a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner in the 2021 “Cool Vendors in Analytics and Data Science” report , which underscored the unique ability of Incorta’s unified data and analytics platform to address complex data and analytics challenges. We do this by eliminating the need for data modeling, cubes, extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) batch jobs, or optimization.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, click here .

Additional resources

Incorta

Incorta’s Latest News

Try Incorta

Incorta Blog

Follow Incorta on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms, Analyst(s): Austin Kronz, Kurt Schlegel, Julian Sun, David Pidsley, Anirudh Ganeshan, 22 March 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Incorta

Incorta provides an all-in-one unified data and analytics platform that is built for business agility. Its unique technology unlocks the full potential of application data within complex source systems, eliminates traditional data transformation and aggregation steps, and delivers more usable data to the business. Incorta also makes packaged analytics applications available for various systems like Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), with prebuilt dashboards, KPIs, and schemas for specific financial modules such as payables, fixed assets, general ledger, and sub-ledger accounting. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most innovative brands in the world, including Broadcom, Credit Suisse, and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com .