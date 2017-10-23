EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 OCTOBER 2017 ETN

INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF ISSUED ETN

Nordea Bank AB (publ) has decided to increase the maximum amount of an ETN issued on 4 April 2016. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of 24 October, 2017.

Updated identifiers as of 24 October, 2017:

Trading code: BEAR NESTEX3 NF2

ISIN-code: FI4000197413

Order book id: 120642

Amount: 200 000

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260

TIEDOTE, 23.10.2017 ETN

ETN:N ENIMMÄISMÄÄRÄN KOROTUS

Nordea Bank AB:n (publ) 4.4.2016 liikkeeseenlaskeman ETN:n enimmäismäärää korotetaan. Kaupankäynti jatkuu uusilla perustiedoilla 24.10.2017.

Uudet perustiedot 24.10.2017 alkaen:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: BEAR NESTEX3 NF2

ISIN-koodi: FI4000197413

Id: 120642

Lukumäärä: 200 000

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260