EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 OCTOBER 2017 ETN
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF ISSUED ETN
Nordea Bank AB (publ) has decided to increase the maximum amount of an ETN issued on 4 April 2016. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of 24 October, 2017.
Updated identifiers as of 24 October, 2017:
Trading code: BEAR NESTEX3 NF2
ISIN-code: FI4000197413
Order book id: 120642
Amount: 200 000
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 23.10.2017 ETN
ETN:N ENIMMÄISMÄÄRÄN KOROTUS
Nordea Bank AB:n (publ) 4.4.2016 liikkeeseenlaskeman ETN:n enimmäismäärää korotetaan. Kaupankäynti jatkuu uusilla perustiedoilla 24.10.2017.
Uudet perustiedot 24.10.2017 alkaen:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: BEAR NESTEX3 NF2
ISIN-koodi: FI4000197413
Id: 120642
Lukumäärä: 200 000
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
