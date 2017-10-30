EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 OCTOBER 2017 WARRANTS
INCREASE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF CERTIFICATES
Nordea Bank AB (publ) has decided to increase the maximum amount of a certificates
issued on 18 May 2017. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of 31 October, 2017.
Updated identifiers as of 31 October, 2017:
Trading code: BULLNOKIAX3NONF
ISIN-code: FI4000252978
Order book id: 138006
Amount: 1 000 000
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 30.10.2017 CERTIFIKAATTI
CERTIFIKAATIN ENIMMÄISMÄÄRÄN KOROTUS
Nordea Bank AB:n (publ) 18.5.2017 liikkeeseenlaskeman certifikaatin enimmäismäärää korotetaan.
Kaupankäynti jatkuu uusilla perustiedoilla 31.10.2017.
Uudet perustiedot 31.10.2017 alkaen:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: BULLNOKIAX3NONF
ISIN-koodi: FI4000252978
Id: 138006
Lukumäärä: 1.000.000
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
