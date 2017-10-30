EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 OCTOBER 2017 WARRANTS

INCREASE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF CERTIFICATES

Nordea Bank AB (publ) has decided to increase the maximum amount of a certificates

issued on 18 May 2017. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of 31 October, 2017.



Updated identifiers as of 31 October, 2017:

Trading code: BULLNOKIAX3NONF

ISIN-code: FI4000252978

Order book id: 138006

Amount: 1 000 000



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 30.10.2017 CERTIFIKAATTI

CERTIFIKAATIN ENIMMÄISMÄÄRÄN KOROTUS

Nordea Bank AB:n (publ) 18.5.2017 liikkeeseenlaskeman certifikaatin enimmäismäärää korotetaan.

Kaupankäynti jatkuu uusilla perustiedoilla 31.10.2017.



Uudet perustiedot 31.10.2017 alkaen:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: BULLNOKIAX3NONF

ISIN-koodi: FI4000252978

Id: 138006

Lukumäärä: 1.000.000



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260