Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 9.8%

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market is valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Nigeria’s population is quickly expanding, implying a greater market base for personal care items such as shampoo and conditioner. Furthermore, factors such as a young population and increased urbanization may increase demand for such products.

Consumers have greater purchasing power to spend on personal care items, such as higher-quality shampoos and conditioners, as the economy grows and disposable income levels rise. Changes in lifestyle are frequently brought about by urbanization, including higher appearance and grooming standards. To keep their appearance, city dwellers may be more likely to utilize hair care products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, form, application, distribution channel, and geography/regions (incl. North Central, North East, North West, South East, South, South West) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, the non-medicated sector is expected to hold a significant market share due to its broader uses among the general population. Cuticle nutrition, scalp balance, smoothening, and detoxifying capabilities are anticipated to acquire popularity.

On the basis of form, the liquid product segment, which can be readily applied and spread over damp hair, is the key driver driving its demand.

On the basis of distribution channel, Hypermarkets and supermarkets have a considerable market share because they allow customers to directly examine different brands’ ingredients and packaging.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.8 billion Growth Rate 9.8% Key Market Drivers Wide Product Availability to Accelerate Market Growth

Focus on Product Customization to Foster Market Growth Companies Profiled Franemm Industries Limited

L’Oreal S.A.

N.N. FEMS Industries Ltd.

Godrej Group

Namaste Laboratories LLC

SoulMate Industries Limited

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Marico Limited

Oriflame

Alberto-Culver Limited

Bhuman Waterless Skincare

AVON

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market include,

In March 2023, Rein introduced a trendy anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner to strengthen hair and eliminate dandruff. The launch will assist the company in expanding its product portfolio and revenue.

In May 2022, Cholayil Private Limited debuted a new hair care product, Total care shampoo, under the Medimix brand. Natural herbs and other vital elements are included in Medimix Total Care Shampoo.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market growth include Franemm Industries Limited, L’Oreal S.A., N.N. FEMS Industries Ltd., Godrej Group, Namaste Laboratories LLC, SoulMate Industries Limited, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Marico Limited, Oriflame, Alberto-Culver Limited, Bhuman Waterless Skincare, AVON among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market based on product type, form, application, distribution channel and region

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Medicated/Special-purpose

Non-medicated/Regular

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Liquid Solid

Others

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Men Women

Children

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores

Others (Salons, Pharmacies, etc.)

Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North Central Benue FCT Kogi Kwara Nasarawa Niger Plateau North East Adamawa Bauchi Borno Gombe Taraba Yobe North West Kaduna Katsina Kano Kebbi Sokoto Jigawa Zamfara South East Abia Anambra Ebonyi Enugu Imo South Akwa-Ibom Bayelsa Delta Edo South West Ekiti Lagos Osun Ondo

Ogun

Key Questions Answered in the Nigeria Shampoo & Conditioners Report:

What will be the market value of the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market?

What are the market drivers of the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market?

What are the key trends in the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market?

Which is the leading region in the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market?

What are the major companies operating in the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Nigeria shampoo & conditioners market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

