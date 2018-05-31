Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Breaking News
Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that as of 31 May 2018 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 275,666,638, divided into 41,157,144 class A shares with ten votes each and 234,509,494 class B shares with one vote each, of which 536,900 are held in treasury. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 646,080,934.

The increase is due to a new issue of 200,000 class C shares that have been repurchased and reclassified into class B shares held in treasury in order to ensure delivery of shares to participants in outstanding long-term incentive programs.

 

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17.00 CET on 31 May 2018.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email [email protected]

 

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

