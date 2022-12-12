Accounted for Nearly 71%, Share Technologically Advanced Innovations to Elevate the Quadcopter Market

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global quadcopter market is estimated at US$ 24,147 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at promising 14.6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2023-2033. A wide range of professions are increasingly likely to use drones. Because of their speed and agility, these flying machines quickly provide comprehensive and valuable findings.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7894

Drones equipped with sensors and cameras are currently demonstrating how useful they are for capturing real-time video that can be saved for later analysis. Unmanned aerial systems can locate broken down structures and machinery more quickly and affordably than traditional methods. Drone use offers a cost-effective method and lowers the risk and costs associated with using aerial vehicles.

Due to advancements in technology, quadcopter drones were used by South American movie. Final minute from every possible angle at a reasonable cost. As a result of quadcopter drones are becoming more sophisticated in the coming years, it is anticipated that the market for drones will expand significantly over the course of the forecast period.

Drones gather data more than 50 times faster than traditional methods. Due to the scale of the majority of solar farms, a quadcopter drone equipped with a sufficient thermal camera can scan the entire installation more quickly than someone on the ground using a hand-held thermal camera. Manual inspections of wind turbines are conducted, either by climbing or by capturing distant pictures. By using drone inspections instead of physical inspections that call for climbing, dangers can be removed. The ground-based data collection process, which may be sluggish and arduous, lacks the detail and flexibility that a drone may provide. Thus, the market for quadcopter drones is expected to generate valuation of US$ 94,342.8 million in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global quadcopter market is projected to reach US$ 94,342.8 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 12.3% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Military quadcopter in drone type segment dominates the market with 68% market share in 2023.

Under application, surveillance & monitoring quadcopter generates the market and are valued at US$ 3,926.3 million in 2023.

Based on region, demand for quadcopter expected to increase at CAGR of 15.7% in East Asia during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7894

Competitive Landscape:

The global quadcopter market is differentiated, with many large and small market players. Therefore, in order to survive and thrive in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must differentiate their products with technologically advanced and unique products. This competitive environment can also lead to lower product prices to maintain market positions, which can adversely affect manufacturers’ profit margins.

Key Companies Profiled

DJI

Autel Robotics drones

DraganFly Inc.

ALTAIR INC. ALL

Uvify Inc.

Terra Drone Corp.

Tracxn Technologies Limited

Delair

Hubblefly Technologies Pvt Ltd

Potensic

Unmanned Systems Technology

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

DroneNerds

ideaForge Pvt Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Get Full Access of This Premium Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7894

Segmentation of Quadcopter Industry Research

By Product type :

Plus Shape Quadcopter

Cross Shape Quadcopter

H shape Quadcopter

By Payload :

Upto 25 Kg

25 Kg – 50 Kg

50 Kg – 100 Kg

Above 100 kg

By Drone Type :

Consumer / Civil

Commercial

Military

B Application :

Filming & Photography

Inspection & Maintenance

Mapping & Surveying

Precision Agriculture

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global quadcopter market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type, (plus shape quadcopter, cross shape quadcopter, H shape quadcopter), Payload (up to 25 kg, 25 kg – 50 kg, 50 kg – 100 kg, above 100 kg), Drone Type, (consumer / civil, commercial, military), Application, (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Drone Market: The drones market will experience an impressive 25% CAGR to reach US$ 279 Bn by the end of 2032. Military Drones to emerge as an opportunistic segment

Drone Motor Market: Drone Motor Market topped US$ 1,684.8 Mn in 2022, & is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9,771.0 Mn by 2032. Rotary Wing sub-segment to dominate market

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Automotive Brake Rotors Market research report covers detailed information on Global Automotive Brake Rotors Market Size, Share, application, competition and growth opportunities till 2029

Fixed Wing Drone Market: Fixed Wing Drone Market is anticipated to reach US$ 34,643.5 Mn By 2033. Increasing Use of UAV Systems for Monitoring Will Drive the Fixed Wing Drone Market

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.