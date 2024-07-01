Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 193.3 Bn by 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 10.8% During 2024 – 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is an integrated suite of applications designed to streamline and automate business processes across various functions, such as finance, human resources, supply chain, and customer relationship management. This software facilitates real-time data sharing and enhances operational efficiency, enabling organizations to make informed decisions, improve productivity, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for digital transformation and automation across industries. Key trends include the adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for predictive analytics, and the emphasis on mobile ERP applications to enhance user accessibility. Additionally, the rise in demand for data-driven decision-making and the need to enhance operational agility are fueling market expansion. Opportunities abound in the development of industry-specific ERP solutions and the integration of advanced technologies, such as blockchain and IoT, which promise to revolutionize traditional business processes.

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market: Key Drivers

Digital Transformation Initiatives: Increasingly, organizations are prioritizing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, agility, and competitiveness. ERP systems play a pivotal role by integrating disparate business processes into a unified platform, enabling streamlined operations, real-time data access, and improved decision-making. As businesses across industries invest in modernizing their IT infrastructures and adopting cloud-based ERP solutions, the demand for scalable, flexible, and AI-powered ERP systems continues to grow. These solutions not only support operational excellence but also facilitate innovation and faster time-to-market, driving market expansion.

Rising Demand from SMEs: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly recognizing the strategic value of ERP systems in managing complex business operations efficiently. Cloud-based ERP solutions, with their lower upfront costs, scalability, and accessibility, have democratized ERP adoption among SMEs. These businesses seek to enhance productivity, optimize resource allocation, and improve customer satisfaction through integrated ERP functionalities like financial management, supply chain optimization, and CRM. As digital literacy and affordability increase among SMEs worldwide, the ERP software market is poised for significant growth, fueled by the expanding SME segment seeking to leverage technology for sustainable growth and competitiveness.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market, accelerating several trends while also presenting challenges. Initially, the pandemic disrupted supply chains and operations globally, prompting businesses to prioritize agility and resilience. ERP systems played a crucial role in enabling remote work, facilitating collaboration, and ensuring business continuity by providing real-time data and process automation. Moreover, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions as organizations sought flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness amidst uncertain economic conditions. Cloud ERP systems offered remote access to critical business functions, enabling seamless operations despite physical office closures. However, the pandemic also posed challenges such as delayed implementations and budget constraints for some businesses, impacting ERP adoption rates in certain sectors. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of digital transformation and robust ERP systems in enabling adaptability and continuity during unprecedented disruptions in global markets.

Key Findings:

By offering, services captured the second largest revenue share at 32.6% in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in 2023 , due to the critical role they play in the successful implementation, customization, and maintenance of ERP systems. Professional services such as consulting, training, and support are essential for ensuring seamless integration of ERP solutions with existing business processes. Additionally, ongoing support services are crucial for optimizing system performance and maximizing return on investment for organizations deploying ERP software.

, due to the critical role they play in the successful implementation, customization, and maintenance of ERP systems. Professional services such as consulting, training, and support are essential for ensuring seamless integration of ERP solutions with existing business processes. Additionally, ongoing support services are crucial for optimizing system performance and maximizing return on investment for organizations deploying ERP software. By deployment type, on premise segment held the highest market share at 42.6% in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in 2023. Many enterprises, particularly in regulated industries such as government and finance, prioritize on-premise solutions to maintain control over data security and compliance. Additionally, organizations with significant investments in infrastructure prefer on-premise deployments for their reliability and customization capabilities, ensuring seamless integration with existing IT environments and supporting specific operational needs effectively.

Many enterprises, particularly in regulated industries such as government and finance, prioritize on-premise solutions to maintain control over data security and compliance. Additionally, organizations with significant investments in infrastructure prefer on-premise deployments for their reliability and customization capabilities, ensuring seamless integration with existing IT environments and supporting specific operational needs effectively. By business type, the mid-market ERP segment dominated the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market and is expected to sustain its dominance due to its ability to offer robust functionalities tailored for medium-sized enterprises . These ERP solutions strike a balance between comprehensive features and affordability, making them accessible to a wide range of businesses. Additionally, mid-market companies increasingly recognize the strategic value of ERP systems in enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, and competitiveness, driving continued adoption and market leadership in this segment.

. These ERP solutions strike a balance between comprehensive features and affordability, making them accessible to a wide range of businesses. Additionally, mid-market companies increasingly recognize the strategic value of ERP systems in enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, and competitiveness, driving continued adoption and market leadership in this segment. By platform, the mobile segment registered the second largest revenue share at 34.8% in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in 2023 , due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices for business operations. Mobile ERP solutions provide flexibility and real-time access to critical business data, enabling enhanced productivity and decision-making on the go. As workforce mobility becomes integral to modern business practices, organizations prioritize mobile-friendly ERP platforms that empower employees to stay connected and productive from anywhere, driving the segment’s growth.

, due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices for business operations. Mobile ERP solutions provide flexibility and real-time access to critical business data, enabling enhanced productivity and decision-making on the go. As workforce mobility becomes integral to modern business practices, organizations prioritize mobile-friendly ERP platforms that empower employees to stay connected and productive from anywhere, driving the segment’s growth. By application, the supply chain management segment registered the second largest revenue share at 15.5% in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in 2023 , due to its crucial role in optimizing operational efficiencies and reducing costs across industries. ERP systems dedicated to supply chain management offer capabilities such as inventory control, logistics management, and demand forecasting, enabling organizations to streamline processes and improve supply chain visibility. As global supply chains become more complex, the demand for robust ERP solutions in supply chain management continues to grow.

, due to its crucial role in optimizing operational efficiencies and reducing costs across industries. ERP systems dedicated to supply chain management offer capabilities such as inventory control, logistics management, and demand forecasting, enabling organizations to streamline processes and improve supply chain visibility. As global supply chains become more complex, the demand for robust ERP solutions in supply chain management continues to grow. By vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share at 17.9% in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in 2023, due to its extensive adoption of ERP systems to optimize production processes, manage inventory efficiently, and ensure quality control. ERP solutions tailored for manufacturing provide modules for shop floor management, demand planning, scheduling, and maintenance, helping companies improve operational visibility and responsiveness. As manufacturers seek to enhance productivity and meet customer demands, the demand for specialized ERP solutions in this vertical remains robust.

due to its extensive adoption of ERP systems to optimize production processes, manage inventory efficiently, and ensure quality control. ERP solutions tailored for manufacturing provide modules for shop floor management, demand planning, scheduling, and maintenance, helping companies improve operational visibility and responsiveness. As manufacturers seek to enhance productivity and meet customer demands, the demand for specialized ERP solutions in this vertical remains robust. By region, North America dominated the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in terms of revenue in 2023 due to its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of digital transformation initiatives, and strong emphasis on operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, the region’s large presence of key ERP software vendors and enterprises investing in cloud-based solutions contributed significantly to market leadership. North American businesses prioritize ERP systems to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and maintain competitive advantage, driving substantial revenue growth in the region.

