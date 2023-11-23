Chopper Pumps Market Poised to Reach US$ 1429 Million by 2033, with a 5.2% CAGR. It includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the chopper pumps market, the growth predictions for the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chopper pump market size is likely to be valued at US$ 860.9 million in 2023. The increasing wastewater treatment and industrial applications are driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 1429 million in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033

Growing industrialization and urbanization lead to higher demand for effective sewage and sludge handling systems, which drives the adoption of chopper pumps. chopper pump market is driven by factors such as increasing waste water treatment activities, stricter environmental regulations, and the need for efficient solid handling solutions.

The necessity for a chopper pump to remove the solid water that comes from industrial sewage, agricultural waste, and untreated wastewater from chemical companies is what is causing the market for chopper pumps to expand. The continuously changing agricultural, industrial, and food processing landscapes, also drive the growth of the chopper pumps market.

The growing technological advancements in the chopper pump market such as improving pump efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing overall performance, likely to drive the market demand.

The demand for chopper pumps is high in North America due to the increasing application in various industries such as food and beverage, pulp and paper, chemical processing, and mining use chopper pumps to handle challenging media containing solid particles, fibrous materials, or abrasive substances.

Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, drive the demand for chopper pumps in Asia Pacific. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and water management further fuels market growth in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the chopper pumps market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.8%

Based on Application, the Municipal Sector segment accounts for a CAGR of 22.5%

North America to emerge as a promising chopper pumps market, capturing a market share of 23.5%

The chopper pumps industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 435.3 million by 2033

by 2033 East Asia to be an opportunistic chopper pumps market, expected to capture a market share of 22.3% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The Europe chopper Pump market is currently holds 24.8% share in the global market.

“Chopper Pumps stand out as a dependable solution in waste management and industrial fluid processing due to their robust design for optimal performance.” Their patented cutting mechanism shreds solid materials effectively, preventing clogs and ensuring smooth operation. Chopper Pumps, which are widely used in a variety of applications, are invaluable in tackling difficult pumping environments with efficiency and durability,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The global chopper pump market is fragmented with the presence of several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the chopper pumps market are investing in strategic agreements in order to capture market share.

Prominent players in the chopper pumps market are:

Vaughan Company, a prominent manufacturer of chopper pumps, has introduced the E-Series chopper pump, which incorporates an improved chopping system for enhanced solids handling capabilities. The E-Series pumps are designed to handle challenging applications such as wastewater treatment, agricultural waste, and industrial processes. Vaughan Company has also focused on optimizing pump efficiency and offering custom-engineered solutions for specific customer requirements.

Landia, a leading manufacturer of chopper pumps, has developed innovative solutions for wastewater treatment applications. They have introduced the Landia Chopper Pump, which combines a high-efficiency chopping system with a self-cleaning design to prevent clogging and ensure uninterrupted operation. Landia has also focused on energy efficiency, offering chopper pumps with variable frequency drives (VFD) for optimal pump performance and energy savings.

Top 10 Key Players in the Chopper Pumps Market

Vaughan Company

Crane Pumps & Systems

CRI-MAN S.p.A.

CORNELL PUMP COMPANY

EDDY Pump

Landia a/s

Selwood Limited

Delta Mechanical & Electrical Industries

Hayward Gordon

DeTech Pump

Know More about What the Chopper Pumps Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global chopper pumps market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the chopper pumps market, the market is segmented based on product, outlet diameter, and application across six major regions.

Key Segments of Chopper Pumps Industry Survey

Chopper Pumps Market by Product:

Submersible

Cantilever

Vertical Dry Pit

Self-priming

End Suction

Vertical Wet Well

Chopper Pumps Market by Outlet Diameter:

Up to 50 mm

50 – 100 mm

100 – 150 mm

Above 150 mm

Chopper Pumps Market by Application:

Agriculture

Municipal Water Treatment Sewage Treatment

Automotive

Steel

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food Processing

Mining

Paper & Pulp

Chopper Pumps Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

