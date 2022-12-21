Agricultural Industry Preference for Low Cost Fixed Wing Drones to Boosts the Revenue Scale

Rockville, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fixed wing drone market is estimated at US$ 7,085.1 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a healthy 17.2% CAGR during the forecast years of 2023-2033. Aerial remote sensing products for critical infrastructure such as military bases, government buildings, airports and banks are the key market drivers for growth.

Fixed-wing drones provide fast, efficient and reliable service to law enforcement and military forces. This is because police and the military need quick and relevant information to respond quickly to any incident. These drones are a cost-effective option relative to man-hours and can help ensure public safety during investigations.

According to the Police Forum, 80% to 90% of police worldwide are under-resourced and prefer cheap fixed-wing drones as an alternative to helicopters. Thus, the market growth for global fixed wing drone is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fixed wing drone market is projected to reach US$ 34,643.5 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 15.4% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Filming & Photography in application segment dominates the market with 24.4% market share in 2023.

Under sales channel, offline channel fixed wing drone dominates the market and are valued at US$ 5,445.6 million in 2023.

Based on region, demand for fixed wing drone expected to increase at CAGR of 18.3% in East Asia during the forecast period.

Market Development

Smart spraying and sowing is not the only way to increase efficiency, reduce costs and increase yields across the farm. Drones can also be used to map areas and gain new insights. DJI drones so far has spread over 350,000 square kilometres in terms of fleet penetration and coverage area. Over the expected period, these factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global fixed-wing drone market. Farmers manage their crops to ensure efficiency of inputs such as water and fertilizer to maximize productivity, quality and yield. The term also includes minimizing pests, unwanted flooding, and disease. Drones allow farmers to constantly monitor the condition of their crops and livestock from the air, quickly spotting problems that ground-level spot checks cannot.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent fixed wing drone manufacturers are Alti UAS, Arcturus UAV, Inc., A-Techsyn, Autel Robotics, AVY, DJI, Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd., Carbonix, Elroy Air, Height Technologies, Ideaforge, Latitude Engineering, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Sunbirds, Textron Inc.

These top manufacturers of fixed wing drones are constantly developing innovative product designs to meet the modern challenges associated with component placement in harsh environments. Some prominent players have adopted competitive pricing strategies in the fixed wing drone market. The company has built constructive partnerships and collaborations with governments and end-user industries. High demand for modern drones and accessories allows market participants to expand their product range. Market participants are concentrating resources and capital on research and development while looking to expand their regional footprint.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of fixed wing drone positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Fixed Wing Drone Industry Research

By Payload : Less than 25 kg 25-150 kg Above 150 kg

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Direct to customer Third Party Online Offline Sales Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Franchised Store Independent Stores Others

By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By End Use Industry : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fixed wing drone market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of

Payload (less than 25 kg, 25-150 kg, Above 150 kg), Sales Channel, (online sales, (direct to customer, third party online), offline sales ((modern trade channels, electronic stores( franchised store, independent stores), others)), Application, (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others), End Use Industry, (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activity, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

