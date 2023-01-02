Demand for automatic checkweighers is predicted to grow in numerous industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and so on, for the efficient testing and inspection of packaged products

Rockville, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automatic checkweigher market is anticipated to garner US$ 400 million by 2033, expanding at 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

An automatic checkweigher is a type of quality control equipment that ensures products are packaged and weighed in accordance with packaging standards and criteria. Automatic checkweighers are essential for ensuring manufacturing standards and delivering quality products that satisfy customers. Automatic checkweighers are utilized as a part of a quality assurance system in a variety of industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, beverages, transportation/logistics, chemicals, and automotive.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automatic checkweigher market is valued at US$ 260 million in 2023.

The market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 400 million by 2033.

Worldwide demand for automatic checkweighers is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The strain gauge segment is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with a few major players holding a lion’s share. Key manufacturers of automatic checkweighers are investing heavily in research and development to bring out innovative goods.

METTLER TOLEDO introduced the PBA639 and PBD659 hygienic weighing platforms for dynamic weighing scales in 2022. With an improved hygienic design, these platforms allow producers in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries to quicken cleaning processes while ensuring regulatory compliance. To save processing time and costs, the platforms strictly conform to hygienic design rules, allow easy and quick cleaning, and fulfill higher weighing accuracy standards. The PBA639 and PBD659 platforms are built to endure impact and deliver top performance in harsh conditions. Overload stops that are optimally located and independently controlled, as well as enhanced side impact protection, allow for higher uptime, decreased maintenance, and better equipment longevity.

Coop Bilanciai introduced a new line of automatic checkweigher systems capable of weighing variable-weight products, inspecting batches with a set weight, and labeling in 2022. The company created the Galaxi HS series to provide versatile weighing, labeling, and control systems that can be simply integrated into manufacturing processes. This machine can produce 130 items per minute with a maximum weight of 15 kg. This device has an AISI 304 stainless steel frame and can weigh both fixed-weight and variable-weight goods. Galaxi HS can automatically print and apply EU-compliant labels, including elements like QR codes, barcodes, nutritional values, ingredients, manufacturing lot, price, amount, traceability, and so on.

Key Companies Profiled

A&D Company, Limited

METTLER TOLEDO GmbH

All-Fill Inc

Minebea Intec GmbH

LOMA SYSTEMS

Anritsu Corporation

Ishida Co., Ltd

Avery Weigh-Tronix

Bizerba SE & Co. KG

MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG

Cardinal / Detecto Scale

Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

General Measure

Precia Molen

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the worldwide automatic checkweigher market during the forecast period. The growing trend of automation in the process industries, particularly in the food sector, is driving expansion in the regional market. Furthermore, the region’s implementation of severe food labeling and packaging rules is increasing the demand for automatic checkweighers.

The increasing need to simplify and speed up the weighing process in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries has driven demand for automatic checkweighers. Moreover, the global automatic checkweigher market has witnessed advances in strain gauge technologies that increase the performance of checkweighers to fulfill industry needs.

Furthermore, the introduction of high-speed digital signal processing technology integrated with weighing equipment is a promising development in the global automatic checkweigher market. Additionally, the growing demand for in-motion checkweighers from various industries is expected to propel the global automatic checkweigher market. Food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care are some of the important end user of automatic checkweighers.

Increasing regulatory requirements for product measurement and inspection in the food and beverage industries have accelerated advancements in the automatic checkweigher market. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly adopting automatic checkweighers to boost process efficiency and meet compliance standards.

Key Segments of Automatic Checkweigher Industry Research

By Type: Standalone Systems Combination Systems

By Technology: Strain Gauge EMFR

By End Use: Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Consumer Products Other End Uses

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automatic checkweigher market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (standalone systems, combination systems), technology (strain gauge, EMFR), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

