Increasing Health Benefits That Are Related To The Intake Of Organic Food & Beverages, Along With Growing Health-Consciousness, Are Expected To Drive Growth Opportunities In The Global Market

Rockville, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to this recently published industry report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global organic foods & beverages market is valued at US$ 258 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2032.

Rising demand for clean-label foods & beverages is estimated to serve as one of the vital factors boosting growth opportunities in the global market. In addition, people around the world are demanding sustainable healthy beverages due to rising health-consciousness. Increasing frequency of chemical poisonings across the world is turning people towards healthy eating habits, which is stimulating demand for natural food products.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7929

The recent pandemic had a tremendous impact on the demand for organic food and beverages. Rising awareness about the importance of strong immune systems is also estimated to bring alterations to purchasing patterns with people demanding more natural and organic food products.

On the flip side, the high operating costs of manufacturing organic foods & beverages due to rising labor costs along with high material prices are anticipated to dent market expansion to some extent. Further, the comparatively shorter shelf life of these products is also anticipated to have an adverse impact on market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for organic foods & beverages is set to increase at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2032.

The market in Germany is likely to progress at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2032.

The anticipated growth rate of online distribution channels is 13.8% CAGR through 2032.

Sales of organic foods & beverages is predicted to reach US$ 970 billion by 2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7929

Winning Strategy

Domestic and international participants are present in the global food & beverages market. Key players are incorporating various strategies to enhance their product portfolio in the market.

For instance,

The Kraft Heinz Company in June 2021 announced its acquisition of Assan Foods. The acquisition will provide assistance to the company to expand its horizon across the international market with a concentration on taste elevation as well as food service.

Amy’s Kitchen in November 2022 announced the opening of a new pizza production facility in San Jose, California.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key initiatives that are taken to increase the sales of organic foods & beverages include :

Danone acquired Your Heart in February 2021. Your Heart is a prominent plant-based pioneer player. The objective of this acquisition is to expand business along with the introduction of different organic products to match the rising market demand. Further, Danone is also trying to maintain its dominance in the global market.

General Mills Inc. in the year 2021 acquired Tyson Foods which is an American multinational corporation. The latter is the second-largest marketer as well as the processor of pork, beef, and chicken around the globe. Reshaping the company portfolio is one of the key strategies behind this acquisition for business expansion.

Amy’s Kitchen in April 2020 launched new gluten-free pizzas that are packed with vegetables. These newly launched pizzas feature crust that is made from broccoli, sweet potato, and organic cauliflower topped with slow-simmered mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. These pizzas are also available in spinach and cheese varieties.

Key providers of organic foods & beverages include Albertsons Companies, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd., Organic Valley, Danone S.A., Newman’s Own, and Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7929

Key Companies Profiled

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd.

Organic Valley

Danone S.A.

Newman’s Own

Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Segmentation of Organic Foods & Beverages Market

By Product : Fruits & Vegetables Meat Fish & Poultry Dairy Products Frozen & Processed Foods Beverages Others

By Distribution Channel : Offline Online

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global organic foods & beverages market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, dairy products, frozen & processed foods, beverages, others) and distribution channel (online and offline), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

High Fiber Snack Foods Market – High fiber snack foods have emerged as a healthy alternative to the calorie-laden junk food we so often consume. Hard-pressed to find time to prepare healthy elaborate meals at home, we often order such unhealthy stuff to satiate our hunger pangs. But most of us are fast realizing the damage they do to our health and this is driving the high fiber snack foods market.

Fiber Fortified Beverages Market – The digestive system is responsible for catalyzing the food products consumed and absorption of vitamins and minerals from food and nutritional supplements, maintaining the digestive health is a very important factor in optimizing nutrient intake and preventing deficiency-related bodily conditions. Owing to this, the demand for fiber-based food and beverages is increasing in the global market. One of the newest product in the category of fiber-based products is fiber fortified beverages.

Protein packed foods Market – Consumers are increasingly seeking protein packed foods to increase the nutrition in their diets. The effects of various studies support protein’s role in attacking obesity through aiding weight management. Regarding the possibility of static markets in the developed countries, players have started focusing on emerging economies where changing consumer preferences and increasing disposable income were favorable factors at play.

Dairy Based Beverages Market – Consumers prefer non-dairy based beverages with the minimal amount of fats and carbohydrates. Some nutritious alternative for dairy based beverages is significantly replacing dairy products as they contain a large amount of cholesterol. Soy milk and its products are also an alternative for dairy based beverages, hampering its growth. Contamination of dairy based beverages is very easy through bacteria from animals, utensils used and insects.

Low-Fat Low-Cholesterol Foods Market – Increasing awareness of the link between diet and health for wellbeing in the consumers across the world showing inclined shifting towards the consumption of Low-fat low-cholesterol Foods. More than half of the young population consumers aged from 18 to 35 are conscious about physical fitness and long-term health so that they prefer Low-fat low-cholesterol Foods to stay fit. This elevates the demand for products across the world in this period.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.