High need to protect goods from contamination driving market growth for industrial packaging reveals Fact.MR in its recently published market report.

Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the projected value of the industrial packaging market is US$ 107 billion for 2033. Worldwide demand for industrial packaging solutions is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.

The market for industrial packaging highly depends on global export and import activities. Various products such as pails and drums are experiencing increased demand from different heavy manufacturing industries. Further, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) and material handling containers also find application in logistics as well as the short-distance transportation of goods.

Various industries such as lubricants, paints & inks, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages use rigid plastic IBCs on a large scale. The RIBCA (Rigid Immediate Bulk Container Association) of North America caters to the choices of corporations, firms, and persons that are engaged in assembling or manufacturing rigid bulk containers.

In the past few years, rising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic has led to noticeable changes in the industry of packaging solutions. Many initiatives such as awareness campaigns are being undertaken by government authorities, NGOs, and associations to spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastics. This has resulted in the innovation of environment-friendly industrial packaging products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of industrial packaging are likely to reach US$ 107 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Japan is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2033.

The global industrial packaging industry is worth US$ 70 billion in the year 2023.

The global market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.

Sales of industrial packaging in the market in Germany are likely to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2033.

“Increasing utilization of shipping containers across different end-use industries is estimated to drive market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Industrial Packaging Industry Research

By Type : Corrugated Boxes Drums IBCs Sacks Crates Pails



By Application : Food & Beverages Automotive Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Oil & Lubricants Building Constructions Other Applications



By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

According to the constantly changing demand for recyclable and sustainable industrial packaging products, companies are launching innovative and new products in the market.

For instance,

The refuse sack business of Berry Global in the U.K. launched a new range of products with high strength in May 2022. These products are made from recycled plastics.

Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Grief, Inc.

International Paper Company

Orora Ltd.

Sigma Plastics Group

WestRock Company

Mondi PLC

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (corrugated boxes, drums, IBCs, sacks, crates, pails) and application (food & beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil & lubricants, building constructions, other applications), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

