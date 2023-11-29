Global Corn and Callus Remover Market Set to Reach Valuation of Over US$ 1,035.4 Million by 2034. Rising sports participation in North America leads to foot ulcers. This fuels the corn and callus remover market, expected to grow steadily by 6.1% till 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global corn and callus removal market is estimated to be worth US$ 527.1 million in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, with an approximated valuation of US$ 1,035.4 million by 2034.

The development of new, innovative, user-friendly, and economical treatment procedures and medications is expected to drive growth in the market. Following the pandemic, improvements in healthcare have encouraged people to adopt more self-treatment strategies and raised awareness of less common hyperkeratotic skin disorders like corn and callus removal. As a result, these treatment approaches became more widely accepted at home as well as in specialized clinics over the years.

Corn and callus formation are uncomfortable, especially when walking and especially on the foot. Obese and overweight people might develop corns on their forefeet, while athletes frequently develop calluses on the prominent bony areas of their feet. These problems can become inflamed and infected if not handled on time, necessitating removal or prompt medical attention.

One important insight leading this market towards growth is the increased incidence of foot ulcers among the aging population. The number has been rising in the last few years, especially in the North American region. Along with this, the healthcare industry is expanding, particularly when it comes to technological progress and its use. This has led to the development of electronic and over-the-counter treatment methods.

The corn and callus treatment accessibility is another aspect that keeps some markets very lucrative. One does not always need to see a physician every time because the medications required for these are readily available in almost all drug stores and retail pharmacies in every region to treat these skin lesions.

The rise in sales of corn and callus removers will boost in the forecasted period due to the easy availability of over-the-counter options and market consolidation activities.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global corn and callus remover market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% with a valuation of US$ 1035.4 million by 2034.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a 7.10% CAGR, China is expected to drive the global market.

Germany is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.2% in the global market during the forecast period.

Corn and Callus Remover Market:

Attributes Details Corn and Callus Remover Market Value 2024 US$ 527.1 million Projected Market Value 2034 US$ 1,035.4 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2034) 6.0%

Competitive landscape:

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the industry with venture capital firms and businesses. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach.

Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and shapes of equipment for portability.

Key Players in the Corn and Callus Remover Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck & Co.

Scholl’s Wellness Co.

Leosons International

Xian Ascend Biotech. Co.

LUXICA PHARMA INC.

Sionc Pharmaceuticals Pvt.

Aboel Industrial Co

JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co

Recent Development:

In 2021, Leosons Overseas Corporation, located in the US, and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, based in Saudi Arabia, signed an exclusive deal to produce and market Leosons products in the Middle East.

In 2022, Marks the announcement of a strategic partnership between Brinton, which has been steadily expanding its presence in the Indian and global healthcare sectors, and Scholl Wellness Company, a leading global foot care company, for the sale and distribution of the latter’s products in the Indian market, which includes the renowned Krack Cream brand.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Corn and Callus Remover Industry Research:

By Product:

Devices Electric Non-electric

Medication Salicylic acid Urea Silver nitrate Others



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarket

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

