Increasing Safety and Hygiene in Medical Sector to Propel Disposable Glove Suppliers Forward in the Coming Years

Disposable Gloves Market By Material (Nitrile, Natural Rubber, Neoprene), By Product Type (Powdered, Non-powdered), By End User (Medical, Automotive, Chemicals, Oil & Gad) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

ROCKVILLE Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published Fact.MR report, Disposable gloves sales are set to grow impressively at nearly 10% CAGR through 2021 and beyond. Growing personal hygiene and safety awareness, especially the spike witnessed during COVID-19, has accelerated the production of disposable gloves. Fact.MR’s analysis reveals that high demand for nitrile disposable gloves from manufacturers will further gain traction in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to substantial growth in the personal hygiene and protection sector, and demand for disposable gloves has gained high traction. While adoption of disposable gloves in untapped markets is creating promising opportunities for stakeholders, surge in demand from the medical and healthcare sector is further fuelling the growth of manufacturers. Besides, these gloves are also widely used in the automotive, chemical, and oil & gas end-use sectors on a large scale.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5637

Historical Vs. Future Outlook on Disposable Glove Sales

Disposable gloves, being an integral part of personal safety and hygiene, have gained fast traction in the past years. While demand for surgical, one-time use, and other gloves became prominent from the medical sector, the COVID-19 pandemic has further spurred the growth of suppliers due to increased demand.

Additionally, steady requirement for various powdered and non-powdered disposable gloves from chemical, automotive, oil & gas, and other non-medical sectors has further bolstered the growth of industry players during the last 5 years from 2016 to 2020.

Rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and protection against infectious diseases has become the key driving factor driving demand for disposable gloves since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Additionally, increase in health expenditure, governmental investments in the medical sector, and other macro-economic factors are fuelling the sales of disposable gloves. According to Fact.MR, the global disposable gloves market is forecast to expand impressively at over 10% CAGR through 2031.

To learn more about Disposable Gloves Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5637

Key Segments Covered in the Disposable Gloves Industry Survey

Material Nitrile Natural Rubber Neoprene Polyethylene

Product Type Powdered Non-powdered

End User Medical Chemicals Automotive Oil & Gas Others



Competitive Landscape

The global disposable gloves market space is becoming tougher in terms of competition, while thriving on key players. In order to sustain their positions, key players are launching a wider range of products. For instance,

Adenna LLC launched its new Dark Light® Nitrile Powder Free (PF) Exam Gloves, EMPOWER® Nitrile Powder Free Exam Gloves, and others, a couple of years back.

Smart Glove launched its new metal detectable gloves, sterile examination gloves, medical examination gloves, and others, during the last 5 years.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5637

Key players in the Disposable Gloves Market

Ansell Ltd.

The Glove Company

Adenna LLC

Supermax Corporation Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Semperit AG Holding

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Smart Glove

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

High demand for nitrile gloves likely to be witnessed

Rise in demand from medical sector to fuel sales significantly

Non-powdered disposable gloves to have major share of revenue in terms of product type

The United States to lead in the world’s largest disposable gloves industry – North America

Germany remains the hotspot in Europe disposable gloves market

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, and France to remain highly lucrative markets over the next ten years

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Retail & Consumer Goods Domain-

Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market Trend: Fact.MR’s extensive study on the disposable hot cups & lids market brings to fore important insights concerning major growth dynamics, including the drivers, restraints and new entrants across key regions. The report provides a holistic overview of the expected trends and shares of prominent manufacturers investing in disposable hot cups & lids.

Disposable Razors Market Growth: Fact.MR’s incisive coverage on the Disposable Razors market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Baby Disposable Diaper Market Analysis: The baby disposable diaper market study published by Fact.MR offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analyses of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and segments.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583