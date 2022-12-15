Wide Acceptance of Automatic Pipe Strainer Screen in Various Industries Will Escalate the Market Rev

Rockville, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe strainer screen market is estimated at US$ 291 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The growing awareness of water scarcity as a result of excessive water waste in industrial and urban applications, as well as the increasing level of pollution caused by illegitimate disposal of toxic solid or liquid waste in water bodies, is expected to drive demand for strainer screens in the waste water management industries. Moreover, convenient and time reducing segregation of solid materials or debris from the liquid or gas suspension aided by mechanical support is propelling the use of these screens in various industries including food processing, pharmaceuticals, oil and emulsions, paint etc.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8025

Due to instantaneous rise in industrialization and urbanization in the region, it is anticipated that the amount of waste generated will increase up to two times in the fore coming years. Additionally, increasing incidences of diseases like jaundice, cholera, malaria, dengue, typhoid etc. caused due to accumulation of unhygienic sewer and industrial waste water has gravitated government’s attention towards implication of stringent waste management regulations. Owing to the factors, the popularity and use of strainer screen is anticipated to experience opportunity driven growth over the forecast years.

Additionally, technologically advanced product offered by manufactures is offering lucrative growth for the overall product sales in Europe. However, high maintenance cost of mesh screens along with multiple product failures from the manufacturer’s end is supposed to anchor the Europe strain screen market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe strainer screen market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.6% and be valued at US$ 413 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 3.1% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under the strainer type segment, mesh screen strainer screen segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2023 to 2033.

Germany is expected to dominate the market with 25% market share in 2023.

Based on country, the demand for strainer screen is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively, in France and BENELUX.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8025

Market Development

Leading players are pursuing various partnerships and collaboration strategies in order to provide premium quality, high performance, and long service life strainer screen. Furthermore, market participants are staying ahead of the competition by investing in cutting-edge infrastructure to provide strainer screen of various types that meet the needs of end users.

Manufacturers in the field are also focusing on expanding their customer base by introducing various add-on features such as increased capacities, maximum performance, and maximum savings at minimal costs.

The market is fragmented among the local leaders, who compete vigorously. To accelerate development and technological advancements, notable manufacturers are forming alliances and partnerships. The industry’s top priority is to reduce human effort while increasing operational convenience.

Competitive Landscape

Procedyne, Federal Screen Products, Huber Technology, Aqua Point, Newark, Herose GMBH, Boll Filter, Btoslot, Coparm Srl, Eaton Corporation are the vital companies in Europe Strainer Screen market.

Manufacturers prioritizes innovation by incorporating technological advances into their product portfolio. Leading players are constantly focusing on expanding their global footprint through various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, the introduction of automated strainer screen into their existing product line, and so on. By strengthening their distribution channels, global leaders will be able to sell their products in both developed and developing regions, thereby increasing their customer base.

Additionally, manufacturers are highlighting effective value chain management in order to achieve high profit margins. In addition, major players are expanding their manufacturing facilities in various countries in order to reduce manufacturing and transportation costs. Manufacturers use in-house product assembly and manufacturing to reduce spare part import costs.

In November 2019, Coparm Srl displayed their new waste management and treatment solution at the Ecomondo 2019 trade show

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Strainer Screen positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8025

Segmentation of Strainer Screen Industry Research

By Strainer Type: Perforated Screen Mesh Screen

By Material: Stainless Steel Alloy Titanium Hastelloy Monel Others

By Country: Germany France UK BENELUX Nordics Italy Spain Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe strainer screen market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of strainer screen type (mesh and perforated), material (stainless steel, alloy, titanium, hastelloy, monel, others), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Screening Equipment Market – The global screening equipment market has reached a valuation of US$ 6.78 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 11.69 billion by the end of 2032. North America accounts for over one-fourth share of the worldwide sales of screening equipment.

Closed Platform Screen Doors Market – The closed platform screen doors market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. The market is expanding owing to the increasing Number of Underground Metro Train Projects. Manufacturers are likely to find the most opportunities in Europe.

Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market – Autonomous material handling equipment are motorized equipment primarily used for independent lifting, movement and placement of discrete loads throughout a facility or manufacturing unit. Various type of autonomous material handling equipment are available for different tasks such the automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.