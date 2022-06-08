Increasing Stringent Vehicle Emission Standards and Fuel Efficiency Demand to Drive the Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market at a Value Pool of US$ 37 Billion by the end of 2032, Fact.MR Research

United States, Rockville MD, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a revised report from Fact.MR, sales of automotive exhaust sensor are anticipated to reach a value pool of US$ 37 Billion by 2032, augmenting at a 3.2% CAGR through the decade. The worldwide automotive exhaust sensor market is observing a prominent shift as the major manufacturers in the industry are opting for MEMS sensors owing to their high precision as well as increased dependability.

Furthermore, manufacturers are making tremendous amount of investments in R&D to operations so as to fabricate contemporary and top of the line micro fabrication technologies, which are a primary driver for the market expansion of the automotive exhaust sensor market. In addition to this, the soaring automobile market is expected to be a much needed booster for the expansion of the ubiquitous automotive exhaust sensor industry.

From 2015 to 2021, demand accelerated at a value CAGR of 4.3%, concluding at a market value of US$ 25 Billion. As the global automotive industry experienced a plunge during the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects were temporarily impacted, at least throughout 2020. Eventually, as vaccination drives paced up and infection rates subsided from 2021, prospects have been buoyed out significantly.

Which Vehicle Type will Leverage Automotive Exhaust Sensor the Most?

The Global Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market will be dominated by Passenger Cars

Passenger cars, among vehicle type segments, will account for the lion’s share of the worldwide automotive exhaust sensor market in terms of value. A CAGR of 3.3% is anticipated for the segment throughout the 2022-2032 period of assessment.

The dominance of passenger cars in the market can be attributed primarily to the introduction of stringent emission norms, which require installation of automotive exhaust sensors in passenger cars for controlling air pollutants.

Sensors are an essential component of cars, and they play an important role in driving efficiency, safety, comfort, and pollution management. They are used in a variety of automotive applications, ranging from the engine through the exhaust system. The rising usage of electronics in the vehicle industry for safety, driving control, pollution control, and luxury may be directly attributable to the rise of automotive exhaust sensors.

Automotive Exhaust Sensor by Vehicle Type : Automotive Exhaust Sensor for Passenger Cars Automotive Exhaust Sensor for Light Commercial Vehicles Automotive Exhaust Sensor for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Exhaust Sensor by Engine Type : Gasoline Engine Automotive Exhaust Sensors Diesel Engine Automotive Exhaust Sensors



Automotive Exhaust Sensor by Sales Channel : Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales via OEMs Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales via Aftermarkets



The ubiquitous market for automotive exhaust sensors is extremely competitive and fragmented, owing to the presence of multiple international and regional market participants globally. With foreign firms focusing on expanding their market reach, regional suppliers find it difficult to compete on the basis of product safety, cost, and quality.

Faurecia S.A., Benteler International AG, Yutaka Giken Co., Eberspächer Group, Tenneco Inc., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Ltd., Bosal International N.V., SANGO Co., Ltd., Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust Systems Co., Ltd., and Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd. are among the proactive companies profiled in the report.

Faurecia, a French automotive supplier, finalized its acquisition of Hella, a German automotive lighting and sensor provider, at the end of January, a deal initially announced in August 2021.

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust Systems Co. Ltd.

Bosal International N.V.

SANGO Co., Ltd.

Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

Benteler International AG

Key Takeaways from Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market Study

By 2022, Fact.MR estimates the automotive exhaust sensor market to reach US$ 27 Billion

China is expected to register a 2.7% CAGR with regard to the automotive exhaust sensor industry

Japan is expected to document a CAGR worth 2.5% in the automotive exhaust sensor market

Gasoline engines will continue to dominate the worldwide automotive exhaust sensor market, accumulating a 44% revenue share

On the basis of sales channel, OEMs are likely to lead the market with a 2.9% CAGR.

