New branch will be their first location outside of Wisconsin and Michigan

Wausau, Wis., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IncredibleBank, a bank with roots in community banking while remaining at the forefront of financial technology, will soon break ground on a new branch in Cape Coral, Florida. This branch, located at 2512 Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral, represents their first location outside of Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is slated to open in early 2024.

“We’ve been planning on this move to Cape Coral for several years now, and this groundbreaking offers the first tangible step toward making our new branch a reality,” said Todd Nagel, President and Chief Executive Officer of IncredibleBank. “It’s our first step toward not just entry, but also growth in this great community.”

The move from the Midwest to Florida is a significant one, and not one the team at IncredibleBank took lightly. As they looked to expand their footprint, they looked for growing communities that could benefit from IncredibleBank’s unique brand of customer experience combined with leading-edge financial technology. Cape Coral, Florida was a perfect fit.

“What we found in Cape Coral is explosive growth fueled by a vibrant community, strong businesses, and a beautiful location,” Nagel said. “As we researched further, we learned that this community places high value on the services they receive from their bank – a service level they do not feel they are receiving today. IncredibleBank will fill that gap.”

In fact, their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM started even when designing the branch itself. The new IncredibleBank branch was designed with features such as covered parking spots to keep customers’ cars out of the hot Florida sun, comfortable seating areas where customers can meet with bankers, and multiple drive-through options. Even before the branch is open, their financial technology allows new customers to open accounts online, chat with customer service representatives through the mobile app, and schedule in person or virtual meetings with bankers.

For more information about IncredibleBank’s new branch in Cape Coral, Florida, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888.842.0221.

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, was awarded as one of America’s Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America in 2019. With deposit and lending customers in all 50 states, plus their status as one of the nation’s top motorcoach and SBA lenders, they are America’s First Online National Community Bank (and who doesn’t love the idea of a national community?). They are dedicated to their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceTM with every interaction. Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

