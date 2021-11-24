Breaking News
inCruises International Announces New Branch in Italy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inCruises International, the world’s leading travel membership club, announced it has officially launched its new business branch in Italy.

This new expansion means that associates of the inCruises Independent Partner Program in Italy will now be able to operate without limitations and enjoy all the benefits of the full inCruises program.

“The pandemic made things challenging, but we are especially excited to finally be opening this new branch in Italy. We are thrilled for our Italian inCruises family, who will now operate with our entire program. We are grateful for our Partners’ patience throughout this process and admire their unyielding dedication to delivering world-class travel opportunities to thousands of people through the inCruises Membership,” said inCruises Director of Italy Anthony Varvaro.

Over 800 people attended the ribbon-cutting event in Rome, Italy! Personally making it official was inCruises CEO Michael Hutchison alongside inCruises Italy Territory Growth Director, Antonella Borlotti. Top Leaders from all over the world were also in attendance including inCruises Independent Partners Paolo Morresi, Silvia Spataccini, Alla Yushchenko, Fabio Imbrò, Luigi Camerlingo and many more.

“Italian Partners, your Company has kept its promise! So go and tell your friends and those around you that this is a company built by people who do what they say. But don’t stop there – show them with your actions and attitude that you are also a person that keeps your word! Together we will give this country an injection of confidence!” expressed Antonella Borlotti.

The new Italian branch gives Independent Partners in this region the ability to offer the company’s full program without limitations. This addition is expected to boost the area’s economy by providing people the opportunity to build and grow their own businesses and help others travel more often and more profitably.

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2015, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 190 countries worldwide. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Members’ lives and is committed to providing an ethical and profitable business opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is also deeply committed to global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. For more information about our Business and Membership opportunity visit https://www.incruises.com.

Contact:
Beatriz Díaz Vázquez
Public Relations & Social Media Marketing
beatriz.diaz@incruises.com

