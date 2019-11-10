Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania’s presidential vote, will face runoff

Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls showed.
