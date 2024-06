Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., won his party’s nomination for a pivotal swing district in Tuesday’s primary election.

The incumbent Democrat managed to fend off a primary challenge from young political newcomer Levy Schultz.

Schultz challenged the Nevada representative because of what he described as the lack of affordable housing he encountered in Las Vegas.

SUPREME COURT HISTORICAL SOCIETY BLASTS ‘SURREPTITIOUS’ RECORDING AS DEMS TARGET

[Read Full story at source]