An incumbent South Carolina Republican lawmaker is under fire after resurfaced videos show his apparent support for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the halls of Congress.
In the newly resurfaced videos from 2021, Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., is heard touting his support and promotion of DEI in a hearing titled, “Recruiting, Empowering and Retaining a Diverse Congressional Staff.”
“Since the establishment of this committee, we have made staff retention and
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Incumbent SC Rep Timmons hit with resurfaced videos of apparent support of DEI in Congress - March 9, 2024
- Dueling Georgia rallies provide sharp contrast between Biden, Trump amid Laken Riley murder - March 9, 2024
- Trump says he met with Laken Riley’s family backstage before Georgia rally: ‘Profoundly honored’ - March 9, 2024