Incysus Therapeutics to Present at 5th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that the company will present at the 5th Annual CAR-TCR Summit being held September 10-13, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Incysus, is scheduled to participate in a Discovery panel session on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  Later that day, Lawrence Lamb, PhD, scientific co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Incysus, will present at a scientific symposium in the Translation track at 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time.

Discovery Panel 
Title: “Next Generation CAR-TCR Engineering to Enhance Trafficking & Persistence”
   
Date and Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Panelist: William Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Incysus Therapeutics
   
Synopsis: Discussion of next generation construct design for a potent, targeted and safer therapy.  Understanding how these advances can improve the efficacy in solid tumors.
   
Scientific Symposium 
Title: “Strategic Combinations of Chemotherapy, Gene-Modified γδ T Cells & Immune Modulation for Eradication of Residual Malignancy”
   
Date and Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Presenter: Lawrence S. Lamb, Ph.D., scientific co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Incysus Therapeutics
   
Synopsis: Genetic modification of γδ T cells for chemotherapy resistance enables cytotoxic lymphocyte function. Chemotherapy-rich environment supports tumor stress.

Incysus has two Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials of its two lead programs this year. The first program, ICS-100 is focused on treating leukemia and lymphoma patients undergoing stem cell transplantation with allogeneically delivered γδ T cells and the second program, ICS-200 is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, with a first genetically modified γδ T cell using Incysus’ Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) platform technology.

About the 5th Annual CAR-TCR Summit
The 5th Annual CAR-TCR Summit is the definitive, world-renowned summit dedicated to providing comprehensive insight into the full end-to-end pharmaceutical value chain for CAR-TCR therapies in liquid and solid tumor indications.  

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. 
Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company’s inception in early 2016, Incysus has received approval of two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages, including a checkpoint combination program. The Company’s first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted to the treatment of newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with our academic partners, including UAB, Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials during 2019. For more information, visit www.incysus.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategy, product candidates, and clinical development process and timing, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact:
Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 646.600.6GDT
[email protected]
www.incysus.com

