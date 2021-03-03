Indegene and ConTIPI Medical Ltd partner to bring innovative disposable non-surgical device to market to help women suffering from Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP)

PRINCETON, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indegene, a global enterprise healthtech solutions company and ConTIPI Medical Ltd, an innovator in the field of providing non-surgical and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor disfunctions, today announced a partnership to bring a new device to the market to help women suffering from Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP).

The US FDA states that POP occurs when the pelvic floor’s tissues and muscles can no longer support its organs. This causes a drop or prolapse of the pelvic organs from their normal position into the vagina and even outside the body. POP is prevalent in approximately 54 million American women over 20 years old(1). The current treatment methods include mostly either an invasive surgery with up to 30% failure rate, or the use of non-invasive pessaries which are vaginal devices that currently require a physician’s care to insert and remove.

ConTIPI’s ProVate device is a ready-to-use device. It is inserted vaginally by the user herself using an easy-to-use applicator. Following insertion, the applicator is discarded, and the device opens within the vagina and provides support to predefined specific sites along the vaginal walls. At the end of usage, the user pulls a string which collapses the device back into a small dimension for comfortable removal and disposal, very similar to the use of a menstrual tampon. Another device may be inserted immediately or at a later stage – at the user’s discretion. This innovation empowers women to take control over their health and treatment, and to decide when, where and if they want to use or remove the device. The device has a 510(k) clearance from FDA for marketing in the USA and has been granted the CE mark for marketing in Europe.

Indegene is partnering with ConTIPI Medical Ltd to bring this innovation to women in the US affected by POP with various degrees of prolapse. Indegene will be supporting ConTIPI in the process of educating both healthcare providers and affected women on ProVate’s unique benefits and assisting ConTIPI to launch the device in the market. Indegene brings a unique co-commercialization model to enable ConTIPI to fulfill its mission to bring unique pelvic floor solutions to women.

The ProVate device allows women to control their healthcare and provides them the freedom to choose how and when to manage this medical problem.

ConTIPI is known for innovation in the women’s healthcare space. ConTIPI invented and developed the Poise Impressa Device for stress urinary incontinence in women, which was acquired by Kimberly Clark Worldwide. Dr. Elan Ziv, CEO & Medical Director at ConTIPI says, “Following the success of the Poise Impressa device for Stress Urinary Incontinence, we are excited to introduce ProVate to empower women suffering from POP and encourage them to take control of their lives. In Indegene, we found a natural partner who helps us navigate the complex process from product innovation to patient adoption. At ConTIPI, we take pride in our Urogynecology expertise and innovation capabilities. It is great to have a partner that helps us focus on our strengths, while enabling us to get our innovation in the hands of the women who need this treatment. Indegene’s technology-led, end-to-end commercialization process and unique pay-for-performance business model is a true blessing for emerging MedTech enterprises as ours.”

Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Indegene adds, “We are very proud to play our part in enabling ConTIPI’s goal to empower and alleviate women suffering from POP through the ProVate device. We believe the healthcare industry needs commercial innovation as much as product innovation. Through a modern, digital-led approach and a differentiated business model, we stand ready to help ConTIPI launch ProVate faster and take it to a broad segment of women having to live with POP.”

Bourne Partners served as the advisor to ConTIPI.

About ConTIPI Medical

ConTIPI Medical, and its associate company ConTIPI Limited, both located at the Caesarea Industrial Park in Israel, provide non-surgical and disposable vaginal solutions for women with various Pelvic Floor Disorders (PFDs). To learn more, please visit www.contipi.com

About Indegene

Indegene is a global enterprise healthtech solutions company. It accelerates medical and commercial outcomes, and personalizes experiences by applying deep medical knowledge and verticalized technology across the healthcare value chain. Some of the largest global healthcare enterprises lean on its domain experts for an agile, customized, enduring partnership. With over 3,000 Indegeons in the US, Europe, China, Japan and India, it has delivered over 100 strategic engagements, fully commercialized about $2 billion portfolio, and created over 1 million medical and commercial content assets. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

