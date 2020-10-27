Breaking News
Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported third quarter 2020 net income of $19.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, versus net income of $12.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $39.2 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.6 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The increase in third quarter and year-to-date 2020 earnings as compared to 2019 primarily reflects increases in net interest income and non-interest income that were partially offset by increases in the provision for loan losses, non-interest expense and income tax expense.

Third quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 57.4% and 61.8%, respectively, compared to 2019;
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.90% and 21.36%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 14.64%, respectively, in 2019;
  • Net gains on mortgage loans of $20.2 million (up 255.9% over 2019) and total mortgage loan origination volume of $536.5 million;
  • Deposit net growth of $112.6 million (or 3.2%);
  • Continued strong asset quality metrics as evidenced by a low level of early stage (30 to 89 day) loan delinquencies (0.20% at September 30, 2020), net loan recoveries during the quarter, a low level of non-performing loans and non-performing assets and a significant decline in the level of loan forbearances; and
  • The payment of a 20 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 14, 2020.

Year to date 2020 highlights include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 20.3% and 25.7%, respectively, compared to 2019;
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.36% and 14.87%, respectively, compared to 1.28% and 12.84%, respectively, in 2019;
  • Net gains on mortgage loans of $46.7 million (up 243.5% over 2019) and total mortgage loan origination volume of $1.3 billion;
  • Deposit net growth of $561.0 million (or 18.5%); and
  • An increase in tangible common equity per share of common stock of 10.4%.

Significant items impacting comparable quarterly and year to date 2020 and 2019 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of a negative $1.1 million ($0.04 per diluted share, after taxes) and a negative $9.9 million ($0.35 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to a negative $2.2 million ($0.08 per diluted share, after taxes) and a negative $7.0 million ($0.24 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
  • Approximately $0.64 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and $1.46 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) of expenses related to a pending data processing conversion and bank branch closures (as described further below under “Operating Results”) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We are pleased to report a very strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2020 as we continue to navigate the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our associates continued their amazing efforts during this quarter! We closed over one-half billion dollars of mortgage loans, helping our customers buy new homes or refinance existing mortgage loans. Total deposit balances grew by over one hundred million dollars. We assisted our customers in completing and submitting PPP forgiveness applications to the SBA, with over 14% of outstanding balances submitted. We continued to effectively operate our Business Continuity Plan to safely serve our customers and protect our employees. Finally, we maintained solid asset quality metrics during the third quarter of 2020. COVID-19 related loan forbearance balances decreased by 80.0% during the third quarter of 2020. As we look ahead to the last quarter of 2020 and beyond, we are mindful of the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are confident of our continued ability to effectively respond to these challenges and remain optimistic about our future.”

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

The Company continues to respond to the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our response was initially formulated during the month of February 2020 as we prepared our infrastructure to allow the majority of our associates to work remotely. In March 2020 we activated our Business Continuity Plan to protect our customers, employees and business. We will continue to take the necessary steps to serve our communities while doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The following is a brief description of our current initiatives:

  • Customer Safety and Service Levels – From mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020 we limited our branch lobbies to appointment only and kept drive-through windows open. In mid-June 2020 our bank branch lobbies fully reopened. With the ability to use drive through service, ATMs or our electronic banking solutions there was minimal disruption to customers.
     
  • Employee Safety – For employees that are in our bank branches servicing our customers, we have expanded sick and vacation time. All non-branch employees either have the option or are required to work remotely. We currently have approximately 38% of our total staff working remotely every day. We have installed “customer friendly” shields throughout our delivery network and have implemented a variety of other protective processes to promote the safety of our employees and put both customers and staff at ease.
     
  • Loan Forbearances – We have forbearance programs in place to proactively work with our customers who have experienced financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Totals for these programs by loan type are presented in the table below under the caption “Asset Quality”. The level of these loans is down significantly after peaking in mid-June 2020, as many customers’ economic situations have improved, allowing them to pay their loans current or return to their original payment terms.
     
  • U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) – We built an effective process to manage the high volume of applications that we received and processed. Customer demand for this program was extraordinary. As of September 30, 2020, we had 2,117 PPP loans outstanding with a total balance of $261.2 million. The average balance of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020 was $261.5 million with an average yield of 3.04% (including the accretion of approximately $1.3 million of net fees). At September 30, 2020, there was $6.5 million of remaining unaccreted net fees related to PPP loans. These net fees are expected to be accreted into interest income over the next 15 months and the pace of such accretion will depend on payment activity (including loan forgiveness) within the PPP loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2020, 197 forgiveness applications (totaling $37.2 million) have been submitted to the SBA. Approvals of forgiveness applications by the SBA began to be received in October 2020.
     
  • Federal Reserve Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”) – We submitted an application and were approved as a MSLP lender. This program is designed to support small and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition before the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. businesses may be eligible for MSLP loans if they meet either of the following conditions: (1) the business has 15,000 employees or fewer; or (2) the business had 2019 revenues of $5 billion or less. Thus far there have been minimal loan applications and no loan approvals under the MSLP.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $32.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.5% from the year-ago period, and up $1.5 million, or 4.9%, from the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.31% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.76% in the year-ago period, and 3.36% in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $3.89 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.29 billion in the year ago quarter and $3.66 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

For the first nine months of 2020, net interest income totaled $92.6 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 0.8% from the first nine months of 2019. The Company’s net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 was 3.42% compared to 3.83% in 2019. The increase in net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 2019 is also due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin.

Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the Federal Reserve has taken a variety of actions to stimulate the economy, including significantly lowering short-term interest rates. These actions have placed continued pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $27.0 million and $58.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, compared to $12.3 million and $32.1 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, were approximately $20.2 million and $5.7 million, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $46.7 million compared to $13.6 million in 2019. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans in 2020 was primarily due to a significant increase in mortgage loan sales volume (principally reflecting the rise in mortgage loan refinance levels), as well as improved profit margins on mortgage loan sales and fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $0.6 million and $1.6 million in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $9.0 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net are primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  9/30/2020   9/30/2019   9/30/2020   9/30/2019  
             
Mortgage loan servicing, net: (Dollars in thousands)
Revenue, net $ 1,743   $ 1,583   $ 5,062   $ 4,574  
Fair value change due to price (1,089 ) (2,163 ) (9,941 ) (7,036 )
Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,298 ) (982 ) (4,087 ) (2,222 )
Total $ (644 ) $ (1,562 ) $ (8,966 ) $ (4,684 )

Non-interest expenses totaled $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $27.8 million in the year-ago period. For the first nine months of 2020, non-interest expenses totaled $89.7 million versus $82.4 million in 2019. These year-over-year increases in non-interest expense are primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance and conversion related expenses. Third quarter and year to date 2020 performance based compensation expense increased $5.1 million and $6.5 million, respectively, primarily as a result of actual performance relative to established management incentive plan targets. The third quarter and first nine months of 2020 includes $0.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of expenses related to the Company’s core data processing conversion that is in process (this conversion is expected to be completed in April 2021). The year-to-date 2020 non-interest expense also includes $0.4 million of expenses (primarily write-downs of fixed assets and leases) related to the closures of eight bank branch offices that occurred in June and July 2020.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.8 million and $9.2 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.1 million and $8.0 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, respectively. The changes in income tax expense primarily reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2020 relative to 2019.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of loan forbearance totals by loan type is as follows:

Loan Type

 9/30/20 6/30/20 % change vs. prior quarter
# $ (000’s) % of portfolio # $ (000’s) % of portfolio # $
Commercial 17 $ 25,105 1.9 % 386 $ 210,486 15.4 % (95.6 )% (88.1 )%
Mortgage 197   32,091 3.1 % 388   81,212 7.8 % (49.2 )% (60.5 )%
Installment 97   2,631 0.5 % 280   7,459 1.6 % (65.4 )% (64.7 )%
Total 311 $ 59,827 2.1 % 1,054 $ 299,157 10.4 % (70.5 )% (80.0 )%
                 
Loans serviced for others 416 $ 66,279 2.3 % 773 $ 114,839 4.2 % (46.2 )% (42.3 )%

Note: The % of portfolio is based on the dollar amount of forbearances to the total for the loan portfolio segment.

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

Loan Type 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 2,487   $ 1,377   $ 834  
Mortgage   7,580     7,996     5,355  
Installment   680     805     935  
Subtotal   10,747     10,178     7,124  
Less – government guaranteed loans   510     646     475  
Total non-performing loans $ 10,237   $ 9,532   $ 6,649  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.36 %   0.35 %   0.24 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.28 %   0.32 %   0.24 %
Ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   349.43 %   274.32 %   393.26 %

(1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.

Non-performing loans have increased $0.7 million from December 31, 2019, due primarily to an increase in non-performing commercial loans.

The provision for loan losses was an expense of $1.0 million and a credit of $0.3 million in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The provision for loan losses was an expense of $12.9 million and $1.0 million in the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The level of the provision for loan losses in each period reflects the Company’s overall assessment of the allowance for loan losses, taking into consideration factors such as loan growth, loan mix, levels of non-performing and classified loans, loan forbearances and loan net charge-offs. In addition, the higher 2020 year-to-date provision for loan losses includes a $10.7 million (or 122.1%) increase in the qualitative/subjective portion of the allowance for loan losses. This increase principally reflects the unique challenges and economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact on the loan portfolio that is not otherwise captured elsewhere within the allowance for loan losses. The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.3 million and loan net charge offs of $3.3 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively. This compares to loan net recoveries of $0.5 million and $0.2 million, in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, respectively. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $35.8 million, or 1.25% of total portfolio loans, compared to $26.1 million, or 0.96% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans and the remaining Traverse City State Bank acquired loan balances, the allowance for loan losses was equal to 1.44% of portfolio loans at September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.17 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $604.3 million from December 31, 2019. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.86 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.73 billion at December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $3.60 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $561.0 million from December 31, 2019. This increase is primarily due to growth in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and reciprocal deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.6 million at September 30, 2020, versus $65.3 million at December 31, 2019. Securities available for sale totaled $985.1 million at September 30, 2020, versus $518.4 million at December 31, 2019. The significant increase in securities available for sale is due to the deployment of funds generated from the growth in deposits.

In May 2020, the Company issued $40.0 million of subordinated notes with a ten year maturity, a five year call option and an initial coupon interest rate (fixed for the first five years) of 5.95%.

Total shareholders’ equity was $373.1 million at September 30, 2020, or 8.95% of total assets. Tangible common equity totaled $340.2 million at September 30, 2020, or $15.55 per share. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Well Capitalized Minimum
Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.78% 9.49% 5.00%
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.57% 11.96% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.57% 11.96% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.82% 12.96% 10.00%

Share Repurchase Plan

As previously announced, on December 17, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2020 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2020 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to buy back up to 1,120,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 678,929 shares at a weighted average price of $20.30 per share. Due primarily to the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has not purchased any of its shares since March 2020. However, primarily as a result of the Company’s strong financial performance and improved economic conditions, and dependent upon market and other factors, we may begin to purchase our shares under the 2020 share repurchase plan during the last two months of the year.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO and Gavin A. Mohr, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-866-200-8394. Also the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ibcp201027.html.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Conference ID # 10147647). The replay will be available through November 3, 2020.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation’s future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.﻿

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
    September 30,   December 31,
     2020     2019 
         
    (unaudited)
    (In thousands, except share
    amounts)
Assets
Cash and due from banks   $ 42,435     $ 53,295  
Interest bearing deposits     4,121       12,009  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     46,556       65,304  
Interest bearing deposits – time           350  
Securities available for sale     985,050       518,400  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost     18,427       18,359  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value     99,747       69,800  
Loans        
Commercial     1,351,790       1,166,695  
Mortgage     1,024,036       1,098,911  
Installment     479,653       459,417  
Total Loans     2,855,479       2,725,023  
Allowance for loan losses     (35,771 )     (26,148 )
Net Loans     2,819,708       2,698,875  
Other real estate and repossessed assets     1,487       1,865  
Property and equipment, net     36,538       38,411  
Bank-owned life insurance     55,019       55,710  
Deferred tax assets, net     1,572       2,072  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights     15,403       19,171  
Other intangibles     4,561       5,326  
Goodwill     28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets     56,576       42,751  
Total Assets   $ 4,168,944     $ 3,564,694  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Deposits        
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,152,072     $ 852,076  
Savings and interest-bearing checking     1,431,841       1,186,745  
Reciprocal     557,551       431,027  
Time     303,392       376,877  
Brokered time     152,889       190,002  
Total Deposits     3,597,745       3,036,727  
Other borrowings     30,005       88,646  
Subordinated debt     39,261        
Subordinated debentures     39,507       39,456  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     89,334       49,696  
Total Liabilities     3,795,852       3,214,525  
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding:        
21,885,368 shares at September 30, 2020 and 22,481,643 shares at December 31, 2019     339,408       352,344  
Retained earnings     27,538       1,611  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     6,146       (3,786 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     373,092       350,169  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 4,168,944     $ 3,564,694  

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30, September 30,
      2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                         
    (unaudited)
Interest Income   (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans   $ 30,393     $ 29,863     $ 34,226     $ 92,020     $ 100,743  
Interest on securities available for sale                    
Taxable     3,450       2,847       2,771       9,356       8,811  
Tax-exempt     954       793       319       2,137       1,017  
Other investments     237       251       495       854       1,449  
Total Interest Income     35,034       33,754       37,811       104,367       112,020  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     2,062       2,388       6,236       9,150       17,938  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures     1,006       904       703       2,598       2,211  
Total Interest Expense     3,068       3,292       6,939       11,748       20,149  
Net Interest Income     31,966       30,462       30,872       92,619       91,871  
Provision for loan losses     975       5,188       (271 )     12,884       1,045  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses     30,991       25,274       31,143       79,735       90,826  
Non-interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,085       1,623       2,883       6,299       8,323  
Interchange income     3,428       2,526       2,785       8,411       7,744  
Net gains on assets                    
Mortgage loans     20,205       17,642       5,677       46,687       13,590  
Securities available for sale                       253       304  
Mortgage loan servicing, net     (644 )     (3,022 )     (1,562 )     (8,966 )     (4,684 )
Other     1,937       1,598       2,492       5,698       6,862  
Total Non-interest Income     27,011       20,367       12,275       58,382       32,139  
Non-interest Expense                    
Compensation and employee benefits     21,954       16,279       16,673       54,742       48,955  
Occupancy, net     2,199       2,159       2,161       6,818       6,797  
Data processing     2,215       1,590       2,282       6,160       6,597  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     999       1,090       1,023       3,125       3,058  
Interchange expense     831       726       891       2,416       2,332  
Communications     806       800       733       2,409       2,219  
Loan and collection     768       756       714       2,329       1,976  
Advertising     589       364       636       1,636       1,935  
Legal and professional     566       468       541       1,427       1,281  
FDIC deposit insurance     411       430       13       1,211       723  
Conversion related expenses     643       346             1,045        
Branch closure costs           417             417        
Correspondent bank service fees     101       94       100       294       300  
Net (gains) losses on other real estate and repossessed assets     46       (9 )     52       146       (27 )
Other     1,513       1,836       2,029       5,531       6,284  
Total Non-interest Expense     33,641       27,346       27,848       89,706       82,430  
Income Before Income Tax     24,361       18,295       15,570       48,411       40,535  
Income tax expense     4,777       3,523       3,125       9,245       7,979  
Net Income   $ 19,584     $ 14,772     $ 12,445     $ 39,166     $ 32,556  
Net Income Per Common Share                    
Basic   $ 0.90     $ 0.67     $ 0.55     $ 1.78     $ 1.41  
Diluted   $ 0.89     $ 0.67     $ 0.55     $ 1.76     $ 1.40  
                     

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
                 
  September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
                               
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                
Net interest income $ 31,966   $ 30,462   $ 30,191   $ 30,710   $ 30,872  
Provision for loan losses   975     5,188     6,721     (221 )   (271 )
Non-interest income   27,011     20,367     11,004     15,597     12,275  
Non-interest expense   33,641     27,346     28,719     29,303     27,848  
Income before income tax   24,361     18,295     5,755     17,225     15,570  
Income tax expense   4,777     3,523     945     3,346     3,125  
Net income $ 19,584   $ 14,772   $ 4,810   $ 13,879   $ 12,445  
                 
Basic earnings per share $ 0.90   $ 0.67   $ 0.22   $ 0.62   $ 0.55  
Diluted earnings per share   0.89     0.67     0.21     0.61     0.55  
Cash dividend per share   0.20     0.20     0.20     0.18     0.18  
                 
Average shares outstanding   21,881,562     21,890,761     22,271,412     22,481,551     22,486,041  
Average diluted shares outstanding   22,114,692     22,113,187     22,529,370     22,776,908     22,769,572  
                 
Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets   1.90 %   1.54 %   0.54 %   1.56 %   1.42 %
Return on average equity   21.36     17.39     5.54     15.92     14.64  
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.36     53.07     69.32     62.56     63.76  
                 
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)              
Interest income   3.62 %   3.72 %   4.28 %   4.44 %   4.60 %
Interest expense   0.31     0.36     0.65     0.74     0.84  
Net interest income   3.31     3.36     3.63     3.70     3.76  
                 
Average Balances                
Loans $ 2,925,872   $ 2,913,857   $ 2,766,770   $ 2,776,037   $ 2,786,544  
Securities available for sale   891,975     660,126     527,395     488,016     423,255  
Total earning assets   3,887,455     3,659,614     3,350,948     3,320,828     3,285,081  
Total assets   4,102,318     3,868,408     3,565,829     3,529,744     3,483,296  
Deposits   3,559,070     3,303,302     3,066,298     3,040,099     3,023,334  
Interest bearing liabilities   2,532,481     2,402,361     2,309,995     2,251,928     2,219,133  
Shareholders’ equity   364,714     341,606     348,963     345,910     337,162  
                 
End of Period                
Capital                
Tangible common equity ratio   8.23 %   8.03 %   8.40 %   8.96 %   8.71 %
Average equity to average assets   8.89     8.83     9.79     9.80     9.68  
Common shareholders’ equity per share              
of common stock $ 17.05   $ 16.23   $ 15.33   $ 15.58   $ 15.13  
Tangible common equity per share                
of common stock   15.55     14.72     13.81     14.08     13.63  
Total shares outstanding   21,885,368     21,880,183     21,892,001     22,481,643     22,480,748  
                 
Selected Balances                
Loans $ 2,855,479   $ 2,866,663   $ 2,718,115   $ 2,725,023   $ 2,722,446  
Securities available for sale   985,050     856,280     594,284     518,400     439,592  
Total earning assets   3,962,824     3,833,523     3,416,845     3,343,941     3,348,631  
Total assets   4,168,944     4,043,315     3,632,387     3,564,694     3,550,837  
Deposits   3,597,745     3,485,125     3,083,564     3,036,727     3,052,312  
Interest bearing liabilities   2,515,185     2,456,193     2,350,056     2,312,753     2,272,587  
Shareholders’ equity   373,092     355,123     335,618     350,169     340,245  
                 
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.      

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures              
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable              
Equivalent (“FTE”)              
               
Net interest income $ 31,966     $ 30,872     $ 92,619     $ 91,871  
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment   258       100       602       319  
Net interest income – taxable equivalent $ 32,224     $ 30,972     $ 93,221     $ 92,190  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.28 %     3.74 %     3.40 %     3.82 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.31 %     3.76 %     3.42 %     3.83 %
               
Adjusted Net Income before tax              
               
Income before income tax $ 24,361     $ 15,570     $ 48,411     $ 40,535  
Provision for loan losses   975       (271 )     12,884       1,045  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 25,336     $ 15,299     $ 61,295     $ 41,580  
               
(1) Annualized.              
               

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)          
Independent Bank Corporation                  
                   
Tangible Common Equity Ratio                  
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
                   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders’ equity $ 373,092     $ 355,123     $ 335,618     $ 350,169     $ 340,245  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   4,561       4,816       5,071       5,326       5,598  
Tangible common equity $ 340,231     $ 322,007     $ 302,247     $ 316,543     $ 306,347  
                   
Total assets $ 4,168,944     $ 4,043,315     $ 3,632,387     $ 3,564,694     $ 3,550,837  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   4,561       4,816       5,071       5,326       5,598  
Tangible assets $ 4,136,083     $ 4,010,199     $ 3,599,016     $ 3,531,068     $ 3,516,939  
                   
Common equity ratio   8.95 %     8.78 %     9.24 %     9.82 %     9.58 %
Tangible common equity ratio   8.23 %     8.03 %     8.40 %     8.96 %     8.71 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:            
                   
Common shareholders’ equity $ 373,092     $ 355,123     $ 335,618     $ 350,169     $ 340,245  
Tangible common equity $ 340,231     $ 322,007     $ 302,247     $ 316,543     $ 306,347  
Shares of common stock                  
outstanding (in thousands)   21,885       21,880       21,892       22,482       22,481  
                   
Common shareholders’ equity per share                  
of common stock $ 17.05     $ 16.23     $ 15.33     $ 15.58     $ 15.13  
Tangible common equity per share                  
of common stock $ 15.55     $ 14.72     $ 13.81     $ 14.08     $ 13.63  
                   

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

