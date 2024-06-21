The independent bookstore boom continues. Even as industry sales were slow in 2023, membership in the American Booksellers Association expanded strongly.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Independent booksellers continued to expand in 2023, with more than 200 new stores opening - June 20, 2024
- Pennsylvania lawmakers question secrecy around how abuse or neglect of older adults is investigated - June 20, 2024
- White House pushes tech industry to shut down market for sexually abusive AI deepfakes - June 20, 2024