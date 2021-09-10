Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Independent Financial Planning and Wealth Management Firm, Money Concepts, Prepares to Engage with National Network of Financial Professionals in Council of Presidents Workshops.

Independent Financial Planning and Wealth Management Firm, Money Concepts, Prepares to Engage with National Network of Financial Professionals in Council of Presidents Workshops.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Palm Beach Gardens, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Money Concepts is proud to reinstate the Council of Presidents, traveling to six cities in two weeks, to host local workshops for their network of independent financial professionals after being virtual for over a year.

With transparency and community at the forefront of Money Concepts’ core values, the President and CEO, along with the Executive team, will communicate relevant industry updates and changes to support their financial professionals in adapting and developing their businesses to meet this everchanging environment. The leadership team will also be communicating the firm’s initiatives, and will most importantly be engaging with their financial professionals across the country, collecting feedback for their needs, and further strengthening their community of sharing among like-minded professionals.

A Message from President & CEO, Denis Walsh

“The Council of Presidents workshops have been a unique biannual event since our start in 1979. In addition to meeting twice a year at our large conferences held in destination venues, we prioritize creating an opportunity to connect with our network of professionals in smaller group settings to share ideas and gain valuable feedback from the field.”

2021 Council of Presidents Locations

Atlanta, GA – Sep 13-14         St. Louis, MO – Sep 14-15      Los Angeles, CA – Sep 16-17

Cincinnati, OH – Sep 20-21    Hartford, CT – Sep 22-23        San Antonio, TX – Sep 23-24

Other Money Concepts Events

Administrative Assistant Training – October 2021
Annual Planning Conference – December 2021
Spring Council of Presidents Workshop Series – February 2021
Financial Planning Conference – July 2022

Over the last 42 years, Money Concepts has developed a culture of sharing among a network of like-minded financial professionals with turn-key solutions for advisors seeking independence without compromising the support needed to effectively serve their clients.

More About Money Concepts®:
Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately-owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. established in 1979, and its parent company Money Concepts International, Inc. has a network of approximately 700 financial professional centers nationwide.

In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions, and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

Attachment

  • COP Graphic 
CONTACT: Allen Porter
Money Concepts International, Inc. 
(561) 847-2113
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.