Independent Inspector of Election Certifies Election of Three New Independent Directors to the Evercel, Inc. Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James D. Gerson and Richard A. Krantz (collectively, the “Stockholder Group”), the collective owners of approximately 12.0% of the outstanding voting stock of Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (“Evercel” or the “Company”), announced today that the independent inspector of elections for Evercel’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on October 7, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”), has certified the results of the Annual Meeting and the Stockholder Group’s three nominees – Daniel Lewis, Richard Lewisohn III and Alan Mitrani – have been elected to Evercel’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

The independent inspector of elections also certified that each of the Stockholder Group’s other business proposals to restore and amend the Bylaws in order to increase the size of the Board to nine members through the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and allow stockholders to fill the resulting vacancies have been approved by Evercel stockholders.

“We are pleased that the results of the Annual Meeting have been certified and have confirmed that our nominees have been elected to the Board. We would like to thank Evercel’s stockholders for their support in our efforts create greater transparency, liquidity and performance at Evercel.” said Mr. Gerson.

