Independent Research Firm Cites BeyondTrust as a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

PHOENIX, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege abuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q1 2018 report. According to the report, “BeyondTrust supports a robust set of features at an incredible price point.” Researchers added, “If you’re looking for a cost-effective solution for scanning your infrastructure with risk and compliance reporting, this is an excellent choice.”

The Forrester Wave is an evaluation of vendors in the software, hardware, or services markets, driven by the analysis of data collected from the marketplace. In the 22-criteria evaluation of the 12 most significant vulnerability risk management providers, Forrester analysts researched, analyzed and scored each participant. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps security and risk (S&R) professionals make the right choice.

According to the Forrester Wave, all vendors included in the report met the following inclusion criteria: Remediation prioritization based on threat intelligence, substantial enterprise level experience and significant mindshare with Forrester clients. The Forrester Wave evaluation gave BeyondTrust the highest scores possible for the following evaluation criteria:

  • Endpoint agent integration
  • Total cost of ownership
  • Product Roadmap

“We believe the results from this report underscore BeyondTrust’s strengths of offering tremendous value for the price,” said Kevin Hickey, CEO of BeyondTrust.  “We believe this report demonstrates third-party recognition for delivering a well-developed, forward looking solution to meet tomorrow’s needs.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust’s security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

