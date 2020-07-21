Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Independent Sector Releases New Value of Volunteer Time of $27.20 Per Hour

Independent Sector Releases New Value of Volunteer Time of $27.20 Per Hour

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Volunteers contribute $187.7 billion to the United States through their time, talent, and effort in 2019

Washington, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Independent Sector, with the Do Good Institute, announces that the latest value of a volunteer hour is $27.20 – up 7% from the previous year. Estimated from data collected in 2019, the figure shows the valuable contributions volunteers make to support our communities and country.

According to the most recent figures released in 2018 by the Corporation for National and Community Service, about 77.4 million people in the United States volunteered about 6.9 billion hours of their time, talent, and effort to improve and strengthen their communities. With the new Value of Volunteer Time, these community champions are contributing approximately $187.7 billion to our nation.

The latest value was calculated by the University of Maryland’s Do Good Institute and recent graduate of the School of Public Policy, Michael Sousane. The figure is calculated with hourly earnings released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, using a new method to adjust the hourly value for fringe benefits. Learn more about the methodology, developed by DGI senior researcher Nathan Dietz and Sousane, at independentsector.org/value-volunteer-time-methodology.

“We know intuitively and through the Value of Volunteer Time that volunteers’ selfless work is a valuable asset that enables nonprofits to extend even further critical services they provide in communities nationwide,” said Independent Sector president and CEO Dan Cardinali. “But during this extraordinary time of challenge caused by COVID-19, when many organizations are struggling economically to maintain mission-critical operations, the contributions of volunteers are more important than ever, and often a critical linchpin that enables nonprofit organizations to continue to provide needed services to help communities endure and survive the pandemic.”

“Volunteering not only helps nonprofit organizations better support the people and communities they serve around the country, but also promotes civic participation, helping to strengthen the ties that bind communities together,” said Robert T. Grimm, Jr., director of the Do Good Institute. “Our nation is full of people whose time and talents make a positive difference in the lives of so many individuals, and the data just proves even further what a valuable asset volunteers are in building stronger and more equitable communities.”

In addition to the national number, Independent Sector also provides the state-level value of volunteer time for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. State level values range from $13.16 an hour (for Puerto Rico) to as high as $44.14 (for the District of Columbia).

For more on the Value of Volunteer Time, the methodology, and to explore historical national and state-level data, visit independentsector.org/valuevolunteers.

###

Independent Sector is the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers, nonprofits, foundations, and corporations working to ensure all people in the United States thrive. Learn more at independentsector.org.

 

CONTACT: Kristina Gawrgy Campbell
Independent Sector
202-467-6144
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.