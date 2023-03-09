Peer-reviewed research, published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine, shows feedback from Bicycle Health patients indicating the positive impacts of virtual care models for OUD treatment

BOSTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bicycle Health , the leading telehealth provider of integrated medical and behavioral health care for opioid use disorder (OUD) in the United States, announced the results of new peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine (JAM) suggesting the potential of fully virtual care models to increase patient satisfaction and access to treatment for OUD.

With more than two million Americans struggling with OUD, fewer than one in five receive medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), such as buprenorphine, which has been clinically shown to reduce the body’s cravings for opioids. Such medications reduce painful withdrawal symptoms, help prevent overdose, and support long-term recovery, ultimately resulting in decreased morbidity and mortality.

This qualitative research study was led by researchers at the nonprofit RAND Corporation and Harvard University and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The study explored the role that telehealth plays in shaping patient experiences with accessing buprenorphine treatment, behavioral health supports, and wraparound services for OUD. This study is the first of its kind to assess the impact of one fully virtual model of telehealth for OUD on patients’ experiences and perspectives.

As part of this study, RAND researchers conducted semi-structured interviews with 20 Bicycle Health patients between March and May 2021. To ensure patients had sufficient time in treatment to discuss their experiences with Bicycle Health’s tele-OUD offerings, the research team interviewed patients who had been in treatment for three to five weeks. Bicycle Health facilitated recruitment for the study but did not participate in data collection or analysis.

Key findings from the research include:

Overall Satisfaction:

The majority of new users interviewed as part of this research were satisfied with the teleOUD services they received. Ease-of-Use: As an emerging technology, understanding how easy it is for patients to navigate teleOUD treatment platforms is integral. Patients interviewed as part of this study expressed their satisfaction with how convenient or easy it was to use Bicycle Health’s teleOUD treatment platform.

Faster Intake:

Accessibility and Acceptance:

Limited High-Risk Exposure:

Community of Care:

“At Bicycle Health, we’re committed to advancing the understanding of addiction medicine and telehealth treatment options through peer-reviewed, patient-centered research,” said Dr. Rebekah Rollston, Director of Patient Advisory Council. “It’s exciting to see our comprehensive, virtual OUD treatment platform further validated through this type of qualitative research. We’re heartened to see such positive feedback from our patient population and look forward to continuing to connect with our patients and other experts in the addiction medicine space to better understand the role telehealth can play in combating the opioid epidemic.”

