Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association Partners with Trupanion to Level the Playing Field

Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association Partners with Trupanion to Level the Playing Field

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Seattle, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association (IVPA), an organization representing the interests and needs of independently owned hospitals in North America, announced today its partnership with Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets in the United States and Canada.

The partnership is a clear acknowledgement of Trupanion’s support for independent practices across North America. With its payment solution, Trupanion is the only provider that can pay the veterinary invoice at the time of check-out, often in seconds, eliminating the cumbersome reimbursement model.

“Trupanion’s commitment and ability to level the playing field for independent practices is unequalled in the insurance industry and we want to recognize the value they bring to our practices,” said Pamela Stevenson, CVPM, executive director of IVPA, and Trupanion member.  “As veterinary professionals, our work never stops. With its exceptional, around the clock customer service and ability to pay claims directly to practices, Trupanion provides the needed support to independent practitioners whenever the need should arise.”

In addition to receiving direct payment for invoices at the time of checkout with Trupanion’s payment solution, veterinarians can also realize savings in credit card fees, increases in-house pharmacy sales with clients more likely to purchase medication at the time of checkout, improved client compliance and daily efficiencies – all at no cost to the veterinarian.

“We value IVPA’s partnership and look forward to our continued work with independent veterinarians so they can focus on medicine, while their clients focus on getting the best care available for their pets and not the cost,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion.

To learn more about Trupanion and its payment solution visit: https://vet.trupanion.com

About IVPA
IVPA stands for the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association. IVPA is a trade association that represents the special interests and needs of independent veterinary practitioners. The association aims to promote the value of independent practitioners to animal owners, advocate within the veterinary profession and act as a resource to its members.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Michael Nank
michael.nank@trupanion.com
206.436.9825

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.