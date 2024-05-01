The InfiniSafe® Cyber Detection dashboard, powered by Index Engines CyberSense® The InfiniSafe® Cyber Detection dashboard, powered by Index Engines CyberSense®, detects ransomware on an immutable VMDS snapshot.

Holmdel, NJ, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cybersecurity innovator Index Engines and enterprise storage leader Infinidat today announced expanded support for InfiniSafe® Cyber Detection, powered by Index Engines CyberSense®, for the InfiniBox™ SSA and InfiniBox®.

The two organizations entered a strategic partnership in the spring of 2023 to bring advanced AI-powered cyber detection analytics to Infinidat’s primary storage solutions, facilitating detection of sophisticated ransomware corruption with near-instantaneous and guaranteed recovery provided by Infinidat to accelerate response to ransomware attacks.

“Infinidat onboarded the groundbreaking Index Engines technology after a thorough investigation and testing of several solutions,” said Erik Kaulberg, Infinidat VP, Strategy and Alliances. “It was obvious that the power and capabilities presented in CyberSense, as well as the Index Engines team behind it, would give Infinidat the ability to build on our powerful InfiniSafe capabilities and create an exciting roadmap for the future.”

The newest InfiniSafe Cyber Detection release enables deep forensic scanning of VMware datastores operating on an InfiniBox or InfiniBox SSA platform and protected via guaranteed immutable snapshots provided within InfuzeOS™, the platform’s data services layer. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection, powered by CyberSense, actively scans the contents of files within these snapshots and identifies any instances of data corruption from ransomware attacks while providing a validated recovery point.

When an attack occurs, CyberSense generates comprehensive forensic reports detailing the scope, pinpointing locations, and providing insights into the most recent clean versions of the affected files, facilitating swift recovery through InfiniBox. With CyberSense, downtime is drastically minimized, helping organizations avert costly recovery efforts.

The average cost of a ransomware attack in 2023 was over $5 million, including detection and escalation, notification, post-breach response, and lost business with an average downtime of 24 days. These startling statistics have driven a roadmap between the two organizations focused on new ways to protect customer data integrity and resilience against the threats of today and tomorrow.

“We firmly believe that the backbone of any successful enterprise lies in its ability to safeguard and manage its data effectively,” said Jim McGann, Index Engines VP, Strategic Partnerships. “With the ongoing proliferation of ransomware, cyber resilience is a must and knowing your data has integrity is not just an option, but a critical necessity. Our strategic partnership with Infinidat is a testament to our shared vision of a secure and resilient digital future.”

Infinidat’s InfiniBox SSA and InfiniBox are the “Standard in Enterprise Storage” and bring guaranteed performance, 100% availability, and guaranteed cyber storage resilience with cyber recovery. The InfiniSafe cyber guarantee ensures Infinidat snapshots are fully immutable and can be recovered in one minute or less on InfiniBox SSA and InfiniBox, regardless of dataset size. Infinidat is a proven leader in providing platforms that meet and exceed customer expectations and backs that with its renowned white glove support.

CyberSense powers InfiniSafe Cyber Detection and enables 99.5% accuracy in detecting data corruption due to ransomware, while empowering swift restoration of data corrupted by bad actors, serving as the last line of defense for thousands of organizations globally. Leveraging advanced AI-based machine learning supported by over 200 content-based analytics, CyberSense detects ransomware corruption with precision, providing timely alerts and detailed post-attack reports for expedited recovery.

Infinidat will be exhibiting at the RSA Conference May 6-9 in San Francisco, and Index Engines will be attending with Infinidat. Visit us at booth 263.

About Index Engines

Index Engines is the world’s leading AI powered analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware. The company’s CyberSense® product empowers organizations to detect ransomware and data corruption and facilitate rapid recovery from attacks. CyberSense is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide.

To find out more visit: https://www.indexengines.com/

