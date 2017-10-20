Copenhagen, October 20, 2017

Exchange Notice

Index factor 1 and 2



On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from November 2016 to May 2017 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will be effective as from June 30 2018:

Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 203,241

Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 170,806

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal,

telephone +45 42 77 65 73.

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S